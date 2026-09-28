Billlie Gets Deeply Invested in Capital Defense Command Soldiers' Romantic Concerns... Appears as Guest on 'Malja Show'

Photo courtesy of Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Girl group Billlie will appear on the Armed Forces Day special of 'Malja Show.'

KBS2's 'Malja Show,' airing on the 28th, will present a special episode from the Capital Defense Command, the shield unit defending Seoul, ahead of Armed Forces Day on October 1. Billlie and rapper Sleepy will appear as guests and listen to the candid concerns of service members at the command.

Billlie will open 'Malja Show' with a dazzling performance of 'WORK,' the title track from their first full-length album. In particular, 'Malja Grandma' Kim Young-hee will create a special moment with Billlie, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the service members. Viewers can watch Billlie's joint performance with 'Chimyeong Malja' during the broadcast.

Billlie will also offer heartfelt advice on the service members' various romantic concerns. From the innocent question, "Since joining the military, I've been thinking about an older female friend, but I don't know whether these feelings are love or just a misunderstanding," to the earnest story, "I'm worried about having to maintain a long-distance relationship with my Japanese girlfriend not only during my military service but also after I am discharged," Billlie becomes deeply invested in and empathizes with each story.

The broadcast will also feature a surprise appearance by 'Subangsa CORTIS.' The group will heat up the set with flashy fan service and show off its entertaining charm. After the performance, its members will ask, "We want to dance with our senior artists from Billlie," drawing laughter. Attention is focused on the special collaboration stage by Billlie and 'Subangsa CORTIS.'

Rapper Sleepy, who appeared as a guest on the first episode of 'Malja Show,' will return to the program after 10 months, adding to the excitement. Calling himself one of the show's founding contributors, he cheekily claims, "'Malja Show' succeeded because of me." This has viewers curious about how Kim Young-hee responded.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' will air on Monday, the 28th, at 10:30 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.