Seo Eun-soo Proves Her Acting Prowess in 'Mainko 2' and Carries It Into 'Gift'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Seo Eun-soo has grown considerably through 'Made in Korea Season 2.'

In Disney+'s original series 'Made in Korea Season 2,' whose final episode was released on the 23rd, Seo Eun-soo convincingly portrayed the transformation of Oh Ye-jin, a prosecutor with the narcotics investigation unit at the Busan District Prosecutors' Office, after nine years had passed since Season 1.

In Season 2, Oh Ye-jin grew from an investigator who pursued cases by following others into a prosecutor who makes her own judgments and takes action. From physically demanding action scenes and sharp investigative skills to the emotional dynamics revealed through her relationships with other characters, Seo Eun-soo delivered nuanced performances in every scene and created a more resolute Oh Ye-jin.

This strength was also evident in the final episode. After predicting that Baek Kitae (Hyun Bin), driven into a corner, would seek out Choi Yu-ji (Won Ji-an), Oh Ye-jin planned a sting operation to block his escape route in advance. The plan heightened the tension and brought the drama to its climax. Seo Eun-soo vividly etched the character's presence until the end by portraying Oh Ye-jin's proactive nature as she quickly assessed situations and took action.

Rather than overplaying the character's growth, Seo Eun-soo steadily built it up in her own rhythm. In particular, she naturally added the character's resolve and strength to her naturally kind and upright image. Even within the noir genre, where the desires and power of various characters clash sharply, she created a presence through the character's convictions and attitude instead of relying on exaggerated charisma. In doing so, she clearly left her own distinctive mark and brought the character to life.

Having completed Oh Ye-jin by carrying the character's journey and growth from Season 1 through Season 2, Seo Eun-soo will show another side of herself in tvN's upcoming drama 'Gift.' She will transform into Yoon Seo-jin, a physical education teacher and head of the baseball team at Deokcheon High School. Driven by a sense of justice and initiative, Yoon Seo-jin works to create an environment where students can enjoy playing baseball. The character is expected to showcase a bright and cheerful charm distinct from Oh Ye-jin in 'Mainko 2.'

After playing the resolute prosecutor Oh Ye-jin, Seo Eun-soo will return as the brighter and more vibrant Yoon Seo-jin. Expectations are high for what new charm she will bring to 'Gift' as she has convincingly captured each character's unique nuances in her own way throughout her work.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.