Lee Jong-suk Kisses Shin Min-a's Hand... 'The Remarried Empress' Has Everyone Watching Kim Woo-bin's Reaction

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Disney+ series 'The Remarried Empress' (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) has released stills filled with dopamine-fueled romantic signals.

The released stills begin with Empress Navier Ellie Trovi (Shin Min-a) and Emperor Sovieshu Vict (Ju Ji-hoon), who appeared more perfect than anyone else, before capturing the unfamiliar excitement spreading through the imperial court with the arrival of Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk) and Rashta Isqua (Lee Se-young). As new emotions seep into the hearts of the emperor and empress, who had once been devoted to each other, curiosity is mounting over the unpredictable romance the four will create.

Navier and Sovieshu first draw attention as they warmly embrace one another. While the stills offer a glimpse of the empress and emperor's steadfast relationship after years together, Heinrey, the long-rumored prince of the Western Kingdom, makes his first appearance before Navier as part of a New Year's festival delegation. When Heinrey respectfully kisses Navier's hand, every woman in the imperial court holds her breath, while Navier herself cannot take her eyes off the handsome prince.

Meanwhile, after rescuing Rashta from danger at the hunting grounds, Sovieshu helplessly falls for her candid and dazzling charm. Rashta, who unexpectedly enters the imperial palace and receives the emperor's special attention, also spends one dreamlike day after another.

The ballroom stills that follow make the changes in the four characters' relationships even clearer. Sovieshu clasps Rashta's hand instead of the empress's, seemingly unconcerned by the gaze of those around him, while Heinrey appears before Navier and extends his hand to her. The two scenes create a dramatic contrast.

Expectations are rising for the sweeping romance that shakes the imperial court, as viewers wonder what choices and fates will follow the rift in the once-perfect relationship between the empress and emperor—and the new emotions that begin in its wake.

Adapted for the screen from the popular webtoon of the same name, 'The Remarried Empress' is a sweeping romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. After the emperor falls for a runaway slave and informs her that he wants a divorce, she agrees—but demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom in return. The cast includes Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Youngju Joung, Park Ho-san, and Nam Yoon Ho. Yeo Ji-na, who wrote 'Two Outs in the Ninth Inning' and 'The Uncanny Counter,' penned the screenplay, while Jo Soo-won, who directed 'I Can Hear Your Voice,' 'Pinocchio,' and 'Still 17,' is in charge of directing. The series will premiere on Disney+ on November 4.

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.