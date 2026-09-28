'Make Me Tremble': Nam Ji-hyun Transforms into a 'Confucian Girl,' the Eldest Daughter of a Traditional Family

Photo: TVING

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Nam Ji-hyun transforms into a principled and forward-looking eldest daughter from a traditional family.

In TVING's original series 'Make Me Tremble,' premiering on October 15, Nam Ji-hyun plays Gong Yeon-su, the eldest daughter of a traditional family who was raised in a conservative environment and works as a marketer who must be more sensitive to trends than anyone else. Written by Ahn Sae-bom and directed by Kim Ye-ji, the series is expected to showcase Nam Ji-hyun's performance as Gong Yeon-su, a character who combines the Confucian values ingrained in her from childhood with a marketer's ability to quickly read the changing times.

Nam Ji-hyun began by expressing her affection for the character, saying, "Gong Yeon-su has various sides rooted in her lovability." She then explained why she decided to take part in the project: "She is stubborn, but she also tries to broaden her perspective. Although she is wary of unfamiliar things, she reflects on why she thinks that way. Those aspects felt very realistic. I decided to join because I was impressed by how the character grows through conflicts and clashes."

Nam Ji-hyun also said that she focused most on Gong Yeon-su's sincerity when portraying the multifaceted character. "I thought Gong Yeon-su experiences many concerns and conflicts because she approaches everything sincerely. So I tried to express that she gives her all in every situation. Since she meets people of many different types both at home and in society, I also wanted to show different sides of her depending on whom she was dealing with," she said, raising expectations with her thoughtful approach to the role.

Viewers are particularly curious about how Gong Yeon-su changes after meeting CEO Dokgo Dal, played by Kim Jae-young, when she takes on sex-toy marketing, a field far removed from her values. Nam Ji-hyun explained, "Gong Yeon-su chose marketing as a career because she was afraid she might end up living only in her small world. Applying for a marketing position at Dokgo Dal's company is such a bold challenge that it could be called the first act of rebellion in Gong Yeon-su's life."

"That is why she makes and feels embarrassed by an unusual number of mistakes, but she tries to get through them somehow while absorbing and understanding many new things. I think this experience will give her a chance to change the values that have been most deeply rooted in her. After going through all of this, she will become braver than before and gain much more confidence in herself," Nam Ji-hyun added, teasing Gong Yeon-su's growth and further fueling curiosity.

Finally, Nam Ji-hyun shared an affectionate preview of the story: "I hope you will watch as Gong Yeon-su and Dokgo Dal argue and clash repeatedly, then come to understand and support each other before gradually becoming part of each other's lives. I would be truly proud if you enjoy the show while thinking about whether you have ever had a relationship or met someone like that in your own life." Her comments have heightened anticipation for the premiere of 'Make Me Tremble.'

'Make Me Tremble' is a wildly chaotic growth romance-comedy drama about a woman who does nothing without love and a man who excels even without it. The series stars Nam Ji-hyun and Kim Jae-young. Ahn Sae-bom, the writer of 'Soundtrack #1,' penned the screenplay, while Kim Ye-ji, the director of 'Schadenfreude,' directed the series. Episodes 1 through 4 will be released simultaneously on October 15.

Jo Ji-young Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.