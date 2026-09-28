Director Jeong Ji-woo: "I was taken aback by comparisons with the original film... I take responsibility for all the controversy" ('The Scandal')

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Jeong Ji-woo (58) said, "'The Scandal' is a remake unrelated to the film, and I take responsibility for all the controversy."

Jeong Ji-woo, who directed the Netflix series 'The Scandal' (written by Lee Seung-young and Ahn Hye-song), met with Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 28th in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, and discussed the process behind directing the series.

Jeong Ji-woo said, "I have mixed feelings about the viewers' reactions so far. As I mentioned at the press conference, this was a story that began entirely anew from the original novel. The question, 'Why remake this now?' was the central consideration behind the project. I am taken aback because the debate over the connection between the film and the series 'The Scandal' has continued for so long. I honestly had not anticipated that kind of debate."

He stated, "It is not that I failed to anticipate controversy. Rather, I found myself wondering whether it would really become this enormous. When the series was first conceived, the production team and I even held lengthy discussions about changing the title itself to give it a different tone from the original film. It would be burdensome for both me and the actors to bring up the film's controversial situations. The actors are all highly respected seniors, and for me as well, this is a work by a senior director, so there were certainly concerns. The central issue is the relationship between Jo Won, played by Ji Chang-wook, and Lady Jo, and how he cannot break free from her. He could not betray Lady Jo, which is why the story reached that conclusion. That was the most fascinating aspect of the classic novel. I wondered how a man could have been created who was unable to escape a female-dominated relationship in the setting of 1782. It was a highly intriguing point and a catalyst for creating a new story. I thought it was extremely unusual, and that led me to decide to direct it."

He continued, "It was not simply a work in which women held the upper hand; gender roles were also reversed to some extent. The layers of the relationships were highly multidimensional. From the highest ranks of the scholar-official class to slaves, the story was structured from beginning to end around how women navigated that era. By broadening my view of the characters through the spark found in the original novel, I had the opportunity to portray the late 18th century, and it was a very exciting attempt. However, I am responsible for many aspects of the controversy we are seeing now."

'The Scandal' follows a woman whose talents are too exceptional for her to live confined to the role of a woman in Joseon and Joseon's greatest ladies' man as they engage in a brazen and dangerous wager over love, as well as the story of a woman caught up in that wager. The series stars Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana. The script was written by Lee Seung-young of 'The Art of Negotiation' and Ahn Hye-song of 'Somebody,' while Jeong Ji-woo, who directed 'Eungyo,' 'Tune in for Love,' and 'Somebody,' served as director. It was released on Netflix on the 18th.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.