Director Jeong Ji-woo says, "The actors have a hard time with my direction" ('The Scandal')

Photo = Netflix

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Jeong Ji-woo, 58, said, "The actors have a hard time with my direction."

Director Jeong Ji-woo shared behind-the-scenes stories about the Netflix series 'The Scandal' (written by Lee Seung-young and Ahn Hye-seung) in an interview with Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 28th.

'The Scandal' tells the story of a woman whose extraordinary talent makes her too remarkable to remain confined to life as a woman in Joseon, and Joseon's greatest womanizer, who engage in an audacious and dangerous wager in love, as well as another woman entangled in that wager.

Jeong Ji-woo discussed how he came to prohibit the actors from watching the monitor during filming. He laughed and said, "I love the actors very much on set and worked with all my heart. Of course, I also feel affection for the actors after we finish working together. There was a reason I did not let Ji Chang-wook watch the monitor. When Ji Chang-wook watches the monitor, he is an actor who understands all the various elements required by the environment extremely well. He calculates things from a directing standpoint, such as walking faster in one scene and delivering the lines a certain way in another. I thought he was realizing that this made his acting more obvious, polished and easier. But I felt it would be a shame for Ji Chang-wook, who understood all of that so well, to rely on it. I told him that we would take care of the rest and that he should try it however he wanted. After that, his performance really improved. The subtle nuances between the lines of his acting emerged."

He added, "Ji Chang-wook is not only a good actor but also a truly outstanding director. I prevented him from watching the monitor because I wanted to discourage him from worrying about things even where it was unnecessary. Conversely, with a complete newcomer, I tried to show them every scene of the footage they had shot. I wanted to let them know that they might overlook the state they were trying to achieve. Actors find my way of giving direction extremely difficult. I sometimes sustain moments of utter bewilderment when they have no idea what they are supposed to do."

'The Scandal' stars Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana. The screenplay was written by Lee Seung-young, writer of 'The Art of Negotiation,' and Ahn Hye-song, writer of 'Somebody.' Jeong Ji-woo, who directed 'Eungyo,' 'Tune in for Love' and 'Somebody,' served as director. The series was released on Netflix on the 18th.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.