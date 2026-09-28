The Scandal Director Jeong Ji-woo: "I Was Taken Aback by Comparisons with the Original Film... The Controversy over Nana's Lip Fillers Is the Director's Fault" (Full Story)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Jeong Ji-woo, 58, opened up about his feelings regarding the controversies surrounding The Scandal and Nana.

Jeong Ji-woo, who directed the Netflix series The Scandal, written by Lee Seung-young and Ahn Hye-seung, met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 28th. He spoke candidly about returning with The Scandal after a four-year hiatus following the 2022 Netflix series Somebody, as well as the unexpected criticism directed at the production.

The Scandal follows a woman whose exceptional talent cannot be confined to life as a woman in the Joseon era and Joseon's greatest womanizer as they engage in a bold and dangerous wager over love. It also tells the story of another woman entangled in that wager. The series is an adaptation of French writer Pierre Choderlos de Laclos's 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, relocated to the Joseon era, as well as a remake of the 2003 film Untold Scandal, directed by E J-yong.

From his 1999 feature debut Happy End, an audacious work that made a powerful impact on Korean cinema, to the 2012 release Eungyo, which boldly delved into the human psyche; the 2017 thriller Heart Blackened, where truth and desire become intertwined; the 2019 film Tune in for Love, which delicately portrayed subtle emotional currents; and Somebody, which sensitively captured the hidden fractures in human relationships, Jeong Ji-woo has built a reputation for detailed portrayals of his characters' psychology and inner lives. He took on The Scandal as his second series, drawing attention with a directorial approach focused on the complex inner worlds of characters developing their own sense of self in an era of repression and taboos.

Contrary to expectations, however, The Scandal faced harsh criticism soon after its release, including comparisons with the original film and controversies unrelated to the actors' performances. Viewers said that expanding a film of just over two hours into an eight-episode series made the narrative feel drawn out, weakened its persuasiveness, and slowed the pace to a tedious degree. Above all, Nana, who played Hee-yeon, a widow, was criticized for breaking the immersive atmosphere of the period drama with her excessively full lips. The resulting lip filler controversy sparked public anger. The issue was brought to a close, for the time being, when Nana apologized on a fan communication platform on the 22nd, saying, "If my lips made viewers uncomfortable, that was my fault. I think making that personal choice was not the right choice for me as an actress."

Photo: Netflix

That day, Jeong Ji-woo first expressed discomfort over the comparisons with the film. He stated, "I have mixed feelings about viewers' reactions. As I said at the production presentation, the series The Scandal is a story that starts over completely from the original novel. The central question in making it was, 'Why remake this now?' So I am taken aback that the discussion has continued at such length around the connection between the film and the series. I honestly had not anticipated that debate."

He continued, "It is not that I failed to anticipate controversy; rather, I found myself wondering whether its scale had really become this enormous. There was even a period when the production team held lengthy discussions about giving it a different title in order to create a distinct tone from the original film. It would be burdensome for both me and the actors to bring the film's controversial situations back into the discussion. The actors are all senior figures, and I am also working from a film made by a senior director, so there are certainly aspects that concern me. I focused on the relationship between Jo-won, played by Ji Chang-wook, and Lady Jo, played by Son Ye-jin, and on why Jo-won could not break free from her. The conclusion turned out the way it did because he could not betray Lady Jo. That was the most fascinating aspect of this classic novel. I wondered how, in the setting of 1782, a man could be created who was unable to escape a relationship in which women held the upper hand. It was a highly compelling point and the starting point for creating a new story. I found it so distinctive that I decided to direct the series."

He added, "It was not simply a matter of women being dominant; it was a work in which gender roles were, in a sense, reversed. The layers of the relationships were highly three-dimensional and multifaceted. From the highest-ranking members of the yangban elite to slaves, the story was structured around how women navigated that era from beginning to end. By expanding my view of the characters from the premise of the original novel, I had the opportunity to portray the late 18th century, and it was a very interesting attempt. However, I am responsible in many ways for the controversy we are facing now."

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Regarding his decision to cast Nana in the bold production, he reflected, "For Nana, it was a very important moment to show how Hee-yeon, who had been betrayed in love, should go on living. I believed Hee-yeon had to function as a character who declares that she will survive and thrive, almost defiantly. If love had been everything to her, she would not have had the strength to rise again after being betrayed. She had to be the kind of character who gained strength by vowing to live on and prove them wrong, and that was the most important key to The Scandal. Nana is an actress who will do excellent work in the future. She pushes her body to its limits in an effort to perform raw emotion. She immersed herself so deeply in Hee-yeon's emotions that, as her director, I often found myself worried about her at the same time. Nana thought the character should die. She said, 'How can she go on living after being betrayed in love?' But I explained that if Hee-yeon died, there would be no reason to make this story from the original work. I persuaded her that the character could never die. I told her that she had to survive somehow. Once, even after all the staff had left the set, Nana and I stayed behind and talked for more than three hours."

Regarding the lip filler controversy that put Nana through a difficult time, he took responsibility, saying, "It is all my fault. It is the director's responsibility. I was looking at something more important than her lips, so I did not realize they would become an issue. Nana and I had countless conversations and spent long hours together discussing matters related to the character's emotions. Every visual result that appears within the frame is the director's responsibility, and that is how it should be viewed."

Photo: Netflix

Finally, Jeong Ji-woo said, "I am, so to speak, an 'erotic director,' aren't I? I sometimes wonder whether I should stop now. To be honest, I feel that discomfort may have reached the point where it is consuming the essence of the work. I had been wrestling with that concern even before The Scandal. While directing this genre, I sometimes felt as though I was blocked in both directions. I am currently using both the force that pushes toward density, tension, and intensity and the force that must pull back so as not to objectify sexuality. I wonder whether the time has come to devise a completely different approach to depicting love scenes. I also made Fourth Place and Tune in for Love, but a genre like The Scandal has become an extremely difficult subject. In a way, I think that is a healthy development. At the same time, depictions involving violence are increasingly being made more provocative, while the environment surrounding sexual depictions now clearly requires restraint and the pursuit of a different direction. The difficulty has risen that much. So I am preparing my next work as something that is not about love."

The Scandal stars Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana. Lee Seung-young, the writer of The Art of Negotiation, and Ahn Hye-song, the writer of Somebody, wrote the screenplay, while Jeong Ji-woo, who directed Eungyo, Tune in for Love, and Somebody, directed the series. It was released on Netflix on the 18th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.