Park Mi-sun Sees Lee Bong-won in a New Light After Battling Cancer... "Like Newlyweds" ('Radio Star')

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Comedian Park Mi-sun, who endured a difficult battle with cancer, opens up about how her feelings toward her husband, Lee Bong-won, have changed.

The MBC program 'Radio Star,' airing on the 30th, will feature a special titled 'I'll Be the Cool Older Sister—Who Will Be the Younger Sister?' with Park Mi-sun, Kim Jung-nan, Kim Sae-rom and Kim Soo-mi.

Park Mi-sun reveals that although the treatment process was difficult, she deliberately spent the time in a bright and cheerful manner so that her family and those around her would not suffer because of her. Even during the hardest moments, she spoke casually about what was happening, allowing others to interact with her comfortably. In doing so, she showed remarkable positive energy.

Most notably, she says the experience also brought about a major change in how she feels about her husband, Lee Bong-won. Park recalls the moment she informed him of her cancer diagnosis by text message and he replied, "It's okay. Don't worry. You have me." She says the hurt feelings she had carried afterward melted away like snow. Although she had believed that she was the one who cared for and embraced Lee Bong-won, she realized in retrospect that "he had been my shelter."

The various ways her acquaintances supported her during her treatment will also be revealed. Close friends such as Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, Yang Hee-eun and Kim Jung-nan, along with seniors and juniors including Jang Doyoun, sent messages and brought her food in their own ways. Kim Jung-nan, in particular, prepared a heartfelt homemade meal for Park Mi-sun. Recalling her gratitude from that time, Park highlights their special friendship.

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

Park Mi-sun also shares how she recently became a late-in-life BTS fan and joined ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth). Although she had not been particularly interested in idols, she attended a BTS concert with her best friend Kim Jung-nan and became completely hooked. She also recounts how, while serving as an MC at an event in Gwangtan-myeon, Paju-si, she mistakenly introduced BTS, who were newcomers at the time, as the 'Gwangtan Boys,' turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

After the concert, Park Mi-sun became a devoted fan by seeking out BTS songs and videos. She says she is even planning a trip to a Bangkok concert with Kim Jung-nan. Her excitement over her late-blooming fandom grows as she reveals that they have made plans to coordinate their purple outfits.

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

She also shows her status as a true fan of actor Byeon Woo-seok. Park reveals that she once called Yoo Jae-suk directly because she wanted to get Byeon Woo-seok's autograph. She adds that she puts stiff paper inside a chicken takeout bag bearing Byeon Woo-seok's face and carries it around like a daily bag, making everyone burst out laughing.

From her story of enduring difficult times with her characteristic humor to her newlywed-like daily life with Lee Bong-won and her passionate fandom of BTS and Byeon Woo-seok, Park Mi-sun's candid stories will be revealed on 'Radio Star,' airing at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday the 30th.

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.