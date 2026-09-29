'Entertainment Industry's Oldest Expectant Mother' Han Da-gam Shows Off Her Full-Term Baby Bump... "I'm So Happy" (The Return of Superman)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Han Da-gam is set to showcase the beauty of her 35-week pregnancy ahead of childbirth.

The 637th episode of KBS2's 'The Return of Superman,' airing on the 30th, is titled 'Lean on Me When You're Tired and Struggling!' Han Da-gam, the 47-year-old oldest expectant mother in the entertainment industry, embarks on a special maternity trip about 20 days before giving birth as she prepares to welcome Chaltteogi.

Han Da-gam is drawing attention as she is set to reveal her full-term belly for the first time at 35 weeks of pregnancy. She created precious memories with Chaltteogi through a maternity photo shoot.

In particular, Han Da-gam captures attention with styling that pays homage to Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway's maternity look. Wearing a crop top that reveals her pregnant belly and pairing it with jeans, Han creates a sophisticated and trendy look that inspires admiration. Han, who is 47 and of advanced maternal age, expressed her feelings about her first-ever maternity photo shoot, saying, "I never imagined that I would take maternity photos in my life." She then takes over the camera with poses and expressions worthy of the original photo-shoot queen.

A photo shoot featuring three generations—Han Da-gam, Chaltteogi's maternal grandmother, and Chaltteogi in the womb—will also be revealed. When her mother gently takes her hand, Han confesses her complex emotions, saying, "It feels strange taking photos while holding my mother's hand." Looking at her pregnant daughter, Chaltteogi's maternal grandmother openly expresses her affection, saying, "You look so beautiful." She reportedly could not hide her broad grin, repeatedly saying, "I'm so happy." Viewers can see Han Da-gam's elegant maternity photos and Chaltteogi's family's first three-generation family photo shoot, filled with love passed down through generations, on the broadcast of 'The Return of Superman.'

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.