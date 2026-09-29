Young Tak X STAYC's Yoon Head to Jeju for a Property Tour... Yang Se-hyung vs. Kim Dae-ho, 'Polar Opposites' ('Where Is My Home')

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong Bit] Young Tak and STAYC's Yoon are heading to Jeju Island for a group property tour with the cast of 'Where Is My Home.'

The episode of MBC's 'Where Is My Home' airing on the 1st will feature a group property tour of Jeju Island.

Following last year's first Gyeongju group property tour, which was held as a special 300th episode, the second group tour will take place as part of 'Where Is My Home's' annual workshop. This time, the cast will visit Jeju Island, a destination with a wide range of charms, and introduce properties that can only be found there.

Singer Young Tak, who previously appeared in the show's 200th-episode special and the 'Andong Native Property Tour,' made his comeback on the 14th with 'Kkeok-eo,' the title track of his third full-length album, 'GOGO.' He will join the group property tour in Jeju Island, adding to the excitement. Young Tak is also said to have a special connection to Jeju Island, raising curiosity about his story. STAYC's Yoon, who appeared in the previous 'Genius' property-tour episode, will also take part and bring the bubbly variety-show charm she recently displayed on 'Office Workers Season 3' to Jeju Island.

The Jeju tour begins with Kim Dae-ho's solo overnight property-viewing tour, after he arrives a day before the group outing. In Aewol-eup, he visits a stone house that has been modernized while retaining the traditional layout of Jeju homes, including inner and outer quarters and a cowshed. After enjoying red sea bream and squat lobster, as well as an SNS livestream, Kim Dae-ho says, "This is how you communicate like Jennie and BTS," prompting laughter. He also reveals the funny yet poignant reason he often goes live. The next morning, he takes in the stone house's scenery, which has a completely different atmosphere from the night before, adding to the appeal of the overnight property tour.

The following day, regular coordinators Kim Sook, Jang Dong-min, Yang Se-hyung, Yang Se-chan, Kim Dae-ho and Joo Woo-jae gathered with honorary members Young Tak and Yoon to announce the start of the 'Where Is My Home' annual workshop. In particular, Yang Se-hyung and Kim Dae-ho, who came up with ideas with exceptional enthusiasm, will each lead a team during this group property tour.

Before splitting into teams, the two introduce their respective concepts. Yang Se-hyung declares a 'survival property tour' to fulfill his long-held dream of "trying to live on zero won." Kim Dae-ho, meanwhile, announces a 'romantic property tour,' saying, "I’ll show you the freewheeling side of celebrity Kim Dae-ho." From the outset, they choose diametrically opposite paths. They engage in a subtle war of nerves over each other's concepts and even wage a fierce recruiting battle, turning the set into a sea of laughter. Expectations are high to see what properties the two teams, built around the contrasting concepts of survival and romance, will discover in Jeju Island.

The Jeju Island group property-tour episode of MBC's 'Where Is My Home' will air at 10 p.m. on Thursday, the 1st.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.