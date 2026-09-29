"The Personification of Grace and Elegance"... Shin Min-a Is Soon to Become Empress Navier Ellie Trovi in 'The Remarried Empress'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Disney+ has released stills of actress Shin Min-a transformed into Navier Ellie Trovi, the protagonist of the series 'The Remarried Empress' (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol and directed by Jo Soo-won).

The newly released stills capture Navier's many facets, from her dignified and charismatic presence as the empress of the empire to moments when she struggles to control her complicated emotions after being told of the divorce. Her strength in firmly upholding her position and responsibilities as empress, along with her elegance in retaining her dignity amid unexpected hurt and confusion, fully reveals the character of 'Navier.'

Shin Min-a brings greater depth to Navier by delicately capturing even the emotions she does not readily reveal. Through restrained expressions, she portrays a broad emotional range—from the hurt and confusion rippling beneath a calm face to the unwaveringly resolute gaze she shows when standing by her beliefs and choices. In particular, she finely conveys the emotions of a human being hidden behind the weight of the empress title, raising anticipation for Shin Min-a's distinctive take on Navier. Her visuals, which seem to merge perfectly with the character, also draw attention. The empress's lavish costumes and hairstyle convey her majesty, while Shin Min-a's own elegant aura completes Navier's presence.

Shin Min-a described the appeal of Navier as she sees it, saying, "She is hurt after Sovieshu Vict (Ju Ji-hoon) tells her he wants a divorce, but she never loses her grace. She is a very progressive yet warm empress."

Director Jo Soo-won named Navier as the character who first captivated him in 'The Remarried Empress' and said he wanted to compellingly portray a woman making a new choice. He also said of Shin Min-a, "The coldness in her eyes amid her warmth suited Navier well," heightening anticipation for the new side of Shin Min-a that she will show.

Writer Yeo Ji-na also said, "Navier gained a broader emotional range after meeting Shin Min-a," signaling that Empress Navier would become a more three-dimensional character through her collaboration with Shin Min-a.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, 'The Remarried Empress' is a sweeping romantic fantasy drama about the events that unfold after the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire is told by an emperor who has fallen for a runaway slave that he wants a divorce. Instead of accepting it, she demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Youngju Joung, Choi Dae-hoon, Park Ho-san, and Nam Yoon Ho. Yeo Ji-na, who wrote 'Two Outs in the Ninth Inning' and 'The Uncanny Counter,' penned the screenplay, while Jo Soo-won, who directed 'I Can Hear Your Voice,' 'Pinocchio,' and 'Still 17,' is directing the series. It will be released on Disney+ on November 4.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.