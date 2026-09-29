'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Jang Gyu-ri Showcases Contrasting Charm as the Ultimate Ray of Sunshine and a Mature Woman

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Jang Gyu-ri has made a strong impression on viewers with styling that brings out both her lively, lovable charm and her mature, sophisticated side.

In tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' (written by Shin Yi-Won and directed by Park Hyun-suk), which has been generating buzz with its intriguing story, Jang Gyu-ri's styling as Hong Jae-in at ages 17 and 27 has drawn attention.

First, Jang Gyu-ri fully embraced her school uniform during her time at Korean Arts High School, highlighting her lovable charm. She added cute touches, such as wearing a headband with her uniform and braiding her bangs, perfectly capturing the bright and endearing side of Hong Jae-in, the ultimate ray-of-sunshine character. Natural makeup and a neat backpack completed her fresh-faced student look.

After turning 27, Hong Jae-in adopted a more mature and elegant style, creating a distinctly different mood. As she became the manager of her childhood friend Kang Pi-o (Song Kang), whom she had supported all along, she emphasized her image as a career-focused professional with tweed jackets, shirts, earrings and ear cuffs. In an earlier interview, Jang Gyu-ri also highlighted the difference in styling, saying, "Stylistically, since this is the period when Jae-in is working as Pi-o's manager in her 20s, I wanted to show her in structured, polished looks that appeared fully put together overall. She also wore a watch often, and I think it became a detail that highlighted Jae-in's professional side."

Through distinct styling, Jang Gyu-ri naturally portrays Hong Jae-in's growth and changing mood with age, from a fresh and lovable student to a mature manager who takes her work seriously. As the conflict between Jeongyo (Lee Jun-young) and Pi-o over performing 'Nemesis' intensifies ahead of the 80th-anniversary concert, attention is focused on how Jae-in will change after finally parting ways with Pi-o, whom she had loved unrequitedly for a long time.

Meanwhile, 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas,' starring Jang Gyu-ri, whose presence has stood out throughout the series, is scheduled to conclude with Episode 11 on the 3rd and its finale on the 4th.

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.