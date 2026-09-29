'Made in Korea 2' star Seo Eun-soo scores a new career-defining role as 'cool-and-pretty' Oh Ye-jin: "I want to show a side of myself you've never seen" (Q&A)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Seo Eun-soo showcased her 'cool-and-pretty' charm and presented viewers with a new side of herself.

Having naturally carried Oh Ye-jin's character development across two seasons, Seo Eun-soo made the character's convictions even clearer in Disney+'s Made in Korea Season 2 (hereafter, 'Made in Korea 2'). Oh Ye-jin is driven not only by her initiative and forward-charging energy, but also by the belief that she will not back down, no matter who stands before her, when it comes to principles she believes are right. Rather than relying on intense emotions, Seo convincingly portrayed Oh Ye-jin's transformation by carefully building her relaxed attitude, unwavering gaze, and the nuanced emotional temperatures that shift depending on the relationship.

This was also a new challenge for Seo Eun-soo. Through Made in Korea 2, she showed that she could portray strong energy and an independent character even within her kind and upright image. She is set to meet viewers in another kind of role through tvN's upcoming drama Gift.

<Seo Eun-soo's Q&A on the conclusion of Made in Korea Season 2>

▶ You played Oh Ye-jin from Season 1 through Season 2. How do you feel after completing your journey with the character?

"The time I spent thinking about and portraying Oh Ye-jin for nearly three years was incredibly happy, and I learned a great deal. I think I came to love this character deeply because I worked so hard to prepare for her. I am also grateful to the director and staff for teaching me so much and allowing me to live fully immersed in Oh Ye-jin."

▶ Oh Ye-jin's position and role changed significantly, from an investigator in Season 1 to a prosecutor in Season 2. What do you think was her biggest change between the two seasons?

"I think her judgment and sense of agency changed. In Season 1, she was someone who joined investigations while assisting with them. In Season 2, she became someone who made her own judgments, took action, and made decisions. Her convictions also changed accordingly. Last season, she was a proactive person with strong faith in justice and a powerful desire to correct what was wrong. This time, I think she became someone who developed confidence in her own judgment, directly questioned what she believed was wrong, and followed her own path."

▶ What kind of person is Oh Ye-jin in your view? If you had to choose keywords that best describe her, what would they be, and why?

"Three keywords come to mind: charging straight ahead, a bull, and tenacity. Oh Ye-jin sees through whatever she believes is right to the very end. Once she sets a goal, she grabs onto it and never lets go, so I think these keywords suit her well."

▶ Is there a line that you think best captures Oh Ye-jin across Seasons 1 and 2? Why did you choose it?

"The line, 'I don't distinguish between fire and water—not because I can't, but because I don't. When you're catching bad guys, what's there to distinguish between?' stayed with me. It shows her convictions as a prosecutor. In my interpretation, Oh Ye-jin is someone who acts according to her own judgment, no matter what obstacles stand in her way or how dangerous things become, if that is what it takes to achieve her goal. I think this line captures that well."

▶ Oh Ye-jin's relationship with Jang Geon-young (Jung Woo-sung) also changed significantly in Season 2. Her feelings ranged from happiness at seeing someone she had trusted and followed for a long time to disappointment, doubt, and conflict. What did you consider most important when portraying their relationship?

"Jang Geon-young was someone Oh Ye-jin deeply admired and followed, so I think her affection for him remained. But when she reunited with him nine years later, he had changed a great deal from the person he used to be, and I think Oh Ye-jin was disappointed by that. It was difficult to express the complex emotions she must have felt as she saw that he was no longer the person she had once trusted and followed, but that was also an aspect I considered extremely important."

▶ In Season 2, Oh Ye-jin does not easily compromise her principles, even in front of superiors or those in power. What did you consider most important when expressing the resolve of the 'principled prosecutor' Oh Ye-jin?

"I thought it was most important to show her relaxed demeanor and her ability to stay calm in any situation, but I spent a great deal of time thinking about how to portray that. In fact, it made me want to resemble even one quarter of Oh Ye-jin's resolve. I wanted to portray her as someone who does not worry about others and confidently makes her voice heard."

▶ The acting ranged from investigation and interrogation scenes to emotionally charged confrontations with Jang Geon-young. Which scene did you spend the most time thinking about or find the most difficult to express?

"The most difficult scene was interrogating Choi Yu-ji (Won Ji-an). Choi Yu-ji maintains a relaxed attitude and smiles throughout, while Oh Ye-jin gets angry on her own and feels frustrated because she cannot understand how Yu-ji can fail to grasp reality. At the same time, it is the scene where she first realizes during the investigation how much Jang Geon-young has changed and feels disappointed, so I think it was difficult because so many different emotions intersected."

▶ Through this project, did you discover or become newly certain of any aspect of yourself as an actor that made you think, 'I can show this side, too'?

"Acting is still very difficult, and I am still figuring things out, but this time I wanted to show a side of myself that I had not been able to show as much as possible, rather than hoping I would look pretty on camera. I think it felt best when even I could see that side of myself."

▶ After this season was released, was there anything people around you or viewers said or did that particularly stayed with you?

"Someone said that although the investigator Oh Ye-jin who used to view the world innocently is gone, nine years have passed and she has developed convictions of her own. That stayed with me. Since this was something I had focused on, I was especially happy to realize that some viewers had noticed it."

▶ What do you think Made in Korea and Oh Ye-jin will mean to you? What did you gain from this project?

"This project was a place of learning for me. Like Oh Ye-jin, who absorbs everything, I watched the senior actors' performances, the director's love for the actors and the production, and everyone immersing themselves in the project and working hard in their respective roles. I learned that, as an actor, I need to love each project and the people involved more with every production. I also think I learned a lot from Oh Ye-jin's boldness and her firm confidence in her own judgment."

▶ Finally, please say a few words to the viewers who loved the Made in Korea series and Oh Ye-jin. You are also preparing to greet viewers through new projects such as Gift. Is there anything else you would like to show them in the future?

"Thank you to everyone who loved and waited for the Made in Korea series. It feels like just yesterday that I received the first script three years ago and felt nervous, but now that I have reached the final page, it feels strangely difficult to let it go. I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported and loved Oh Ye-jin. I will work even harder to prepare to greet you through the drama Gift, which will feature a new genre and another side of me. Oh Ye-jin, I was happy! Goodbye!"

Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.