Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu's 'Hyper Knife' Earns Disney+'s First International Emmy Nomination for a Korean Original, a Major Achievement

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Disney+'s original series 'Hyper Knife' (written by Kim Seon-hee and directed by Kim Jung-hyun) has been nominated for the 54th International Emmy Awards.

According to the nominees announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), 'Hyper Knife' was selected as a nominee in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category. In particular, it is the first Disney+ Korean original series to receive an International Emmy Awards nomination, adding to the significance of the achievement.

Since its release, 'Hyper Knife' has drawn enthusiastic acclaim for its unprecedented teacher-student relationship, tightly crafted plot that never lets viewers relax, and the explosive performances of Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu.

Seven days after its release, the series recorded the highest viewership among Korean content released in 2025 on Disney+ globally and across the Asia-Pacific region, demonstrating strong interest from viewers around the world. With its International Emmy Awards nomination, the series has once again proven its global competitiveness and potential, drawing attention to its future trajectory.

'Hyper Knife' is a medical thriller about a once-promising genius doctor who reunites with the mentor responsible for their downfall, leading to a fierce confrontation. The cast includes Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu, Yoon Chan-young, and Park Byung-eun. Kim Seon-hee, the writer of 'Quiz of God: Reboot,' penned the screenplay, while Kim Jung-hyun, who directed 'Awaken' and 'Crazy Love,' directed the series.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.