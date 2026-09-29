'The Community 2' Hits the Mark with Twist After Twist, Viewing Time Surges 3.2-Fold

Photo courtesy of Wavve

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Wavve original The Community Season 2: Invisible Hand is generating a late surge in popularity, fueled by successive twists and unpredictable developments.

Wavve original The Community Season 2: Invisible Hand, produced by MOst267 and hereafter referred to as The Community 2, began to undergo dramatic upheaval from Episode 5, when the first war broke out. The combination of prize-money cuts for weapon purchases and dwindling lives pushed the survival competition to an extreme.

Episodes 6 and 7, released on the 25th, saw chaos escalate as the Blue Team reached a state of having zero lives remaining, while the White Team also suffered a wave of mass eliminations. In particular, the scene in which Luna (Park Se-seung), the leader who had guided the White Team, was eliminated in tears sparked strong emotional identification among viewers and sent online community reactions soaring.

Then came the biggest twist of the season. It was revealed that Park Se-seung, the White Team leader who had been eliminated in tears, had actually been a spy for the Gold Team from the very beginning.

Soon afterward, the Gold Team—comprising Shin In-gyu, Lee So-ra, Lee Si-won, Choi Yeon-seung, and Park Se-seung—appeared in Town carrying a new currency called Gold, completely overturning the game.

Viewers responded with comments such as, "Is a twist like this even possible?" as the Gold Team emerged, led by Park Se-seung, who had a complete grasp of information inside Town. The team also included Lee Si-won, shining in her third survival show; Choi Yeon-seung, a veteran of The Genius and BLOODY GAME X; strategist Shin In-gyu, who wrote a paper on game theory; and Lee So-ra, the CEO of a beauty company valued at around KRW 150 billion.

With war, mass eliminations, the spy twist, and the arrival of a new team unfolding without a pause across Episodes 5 through 7, the show's late surge in popularity gained further momentum.

The surge was also clearly reflected in the figures. The Community 2 ranked No. 1 across all genres in Wavve's weekly viewing-time rankings last week, from September 21 to 27. Compared with its first week on air, its viewer count rose by approximately 1.6 times, while viewing time increased by a remarkable 3.2 times. The new original variety show surpassed the latest dramas and popular broadcast variety programs to top viewing time across all genres, proving the strength of its steep late surge.

It has also remained No. 1 for four consecutive weeks on the metric measuring its ability to drive new paid subscriptions. The Community 2 topped the rankings for attracting new paid subscribers from the first weekend after its release, recording approximately six times the performance of Season 1 over the same period. On a weekly basis, it remained No. 1 across all genres for four consecutive weeks, from the first week of September through last week, establishing itself as Wavve's leading content for attracting new subscribers. From its release on the 4th through the 27th, it ranked No. 1 daily for 21 of 24 days, missing the top spot on only three days. As more episodes have been released, both new subscriptions and viewing time have continued to rise.

The show's buzz has also risen sharply. In Good Data Corporation's FUNdex TV-OTT non-drama buzz rankings for the third week of September, it jumped 15 places from 16th the previous week to claim the top spot. It also ranked No. 1 in both VON (Voice of Netizen) and social media buzz.

Season 1 sparked a late surge in popularity after its finale, whereas Season 2 has attracted upward momentum early, while the main episodes are still being released. As the plot repeatedly overturns the game in Episodes 5 through 7, viewing figures and buzz have soared together, further intensifying interest in the remaining episodes.

Town is now set for another upheaval with the Gold Team's full-scale entry. Attention is focused on how the Gold Team—composed of formidable strategists who have newly joined Park Se-seung, who knows Town's resource dynamics and trust relationships inside out—will disrupt the existing order with the new currency Gold, and how the existing teams will strike back after witnessing the betrayal.

Episodes 8 and 9 of The Community Season 2: Invisible Hand, currently airing amid intense interest, including a late surge in popularity, will be released exclusively on Wavve at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.