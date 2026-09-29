"We Made It Sublime"... A Passionate Love Letter from Kim You Jung to Jin Seon-kyu, '100 Days of Lies' (Full Report)

On the afternoon of the 29th, a production presentation for tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. Lee Moo-saeng, Kim Hyun Joo, Kim You Jung, Park Jin-young and Jin

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] A story made with passion and nobility—one that makes us truly ourselves—is coming to home viewers.

On the afternoon of the 29th, a press screening and production presentation for tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' (written by Ryu Bo-ri and directed by Yu In-sik and Kim Yoon-jin) were held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Kim You Jung, who plays Lee Ga-kyung, Gyeongseong's top pickpocket-turned-spy; Park Jin-young, who plays Sato Hideo, the political superintendent's adopted son, as well as Kim Tae-woong, the newly appointed elite interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen; Kim Hyun Joo, who plays Yoo So-ran, a sniper for the anti-Japanese organization Gukukdan; Lee Moo-saeng, who plays Yoo Philip, a member of Gukukdan and a correspondent for an American news outlet; Jin Seon-kyu, who plays Sato Shinichi, the political superintendent of the Government-General of Chōsen; and director Yu In-sik.

'100 Days of Lies' is a drama about a 100-day spy romance that unfolds when Gyeongseong's top pickpocket, who has become a spy, encounters an elite interpreter from the Government-General of Chōsen at the heart of enemy territory. After actor Cho Jin-woong retired when his record as a juvenile offender came to light, tvN's highly anticipated 'The Second Signal' (hereafter 'Signal 2'; written by Kim Eun-hee and directed by Ahn Tae-jin) was removed from the schedule, and '100 Days of Lies' was brought in as tvN's 20th-anniversary special project drama. With tvN staking everything on '100 Days of Lies' this year, the series is expected to offer fresh suspense and entertainment through its premise of an interpreter who can see into a speaker's truth and hidden secrets.

'100 Days of Lies' has also drawn attention because it is directed by Yu In-sik, who has earned public support with his warm and outstanding direction in hits such as the 'Dr. Romantic' series and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.' Ryu Bo-ri, the writer of 'Do You Like Brahms?' and other works known for her delicate writing and emotional resonance, penned the script. Expectations are high for the acting ensemble, with trusted performers Kim You Jung, Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Seon-kyu joining the cast.

On the afternoon of the 29th, a production presentation for tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. Park Jin-young and Kim You Jung pose for photos. Reporter Jung

Kim You Jung, who is returning to television one year after the TVING original series 'Dear X,' said, "The reason I chose to make my comeback with this project was the writer and the director. When I read the script, I felt that simply taking part in this work would be an honor in my career as an actor. What drew me in most was the character I play. She is in her early 20s, and I was curious about and wanted to experience the growth of a young person who was fragile at that age and had not yet found what she dreamed of."

Regarding the moment of silence held for the independence fighters who were killed before the script reading, she replied, "Naturally, I approached the project with a heavy heart. Having a moment of silence and honoring them at the script reading helped me stay focused on set. It also made sure I never forgot my gratitude until the very end."

Park Jin-young explained, "He is a character experiencing an identity crisis, and I thought it might feel burdensome if I expressed that aspect too intensely, so I tried to act while hiding my emotions as much as possible. He was educated by his father for 10 years, to the point that he developed trauma. I tried to show him as someone with a distinctive posture from the outset."

Asked about the spy romance, Park Jin-young joked, "It's 1,000 out of 100. Director Yu In-sik looked more proud and excited than anyone else as he watched the two of us. Seeing that alone makes it a 1,000." Kim You Jung also expressed confidence, saying, "Park Jin-young treated me so enjoyably and comfortably on set. Every character in the story has their own circumstances. It is a romance in which the two characters meet and help each other grow. It would have been difficult to build that narrative alone, but I was able to create it well with Park Jin-young. I also connected with Kim Hyun Joo and Lee Moo-saeng, my senior colleagues, with just a look when we were working together. I think our sincerity came through. The actors and staff laughed and cried together on set. I hope the viewers will recognize our sincerity as well."

On the afternoon of the 29th, a production presentation for tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. Kim Hyun Joo poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-geun /2026.9.29/

On the afternoon of the 29th, a production presentation for tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. Lee Moo-saeng poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-geun /2026.9.29/

Kim Hyun Joo said, "I focused on the character Yoo So-ran. Observing the moment of silence made me realize that this was not a project I could approach lightly. Even while bringing sincerity to the role, I did not want to make it overly heavy. There are many entertaining elements as well, so I hope viewers will appreciate those aspects."

Regarding her poignant storyline with Lee Moo-saeng, she said, "Our couple is no less compelling. We are a mature adult couple. Because of Yoo So-ran's circumstances, she cannot express herself outwardly. For the greater cause, Yoo Philip's feelings are heartbreaking. It is a tender love."

Lee Moo-saeng spoke sincerely, saying, "Because there is a greater cause, it is extremely difficult to express those feelings. Isn't it most awkward to have someone in your heart but be unable to express it? I could feel that awkwardness on set. I had many concerns as well. There is a line he cannot cross, but even so, when So-ran is in danger, he wants to save her by any means possible."

On the afternoon of the 29th, a production presentation for tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. Jin Seon-kyu poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-geun /2026.9.29/

Jin Seon-kyu laughed as he said, "I had one goal for this project. I wanted to erase the image of Wi Sung-lac from 'The Outlaws' a little. I prepared and filmed even harder because I approached it with that mindset." In response, director Yu In-sik confidently said, "You will be surprised when you watch the drama."

Regarding his ability to deliver sophisticated Japanese dialogue, he shared his efforts: "Since I play a Japanese character, I went to Japan and studied for two months starting in January this year. I felt that if I did not do that, I would not even be able to come close to matching the role, so I practiced as much as possible. I took lessons with a Japanese teacher and tried to learn the rhythm and feel of a real Japanese person's speech. My Japanese improved after spending two months studying abroad, but I continued studying and learning even while filming."

On the afternoon of the 29th, a production presentation for tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. Director Yu In-sik answers questions. Reporter Jung Jae-geun

Director Yu In-sik introduced the project, saying, "It is a spy romance drama set in Gyeongseong during the Japanese colonial period. It contains thrilling espionage, a deeply moving romance and the passionate story of independence fighters. We made it with all our hearts. It is a drama that made us truly ourselves. While it contains a story imbued with a passionate and noble spirit, it is also filled with intriguing and entertaining elements. I hope you will watch how the appeal of the couples and villains evolves, and how the actors' potential ultimately explodes."

On historical accuracy, he said, "I felt it when Ryu Bo-ri and I first joined forces on this story. The key is that every character is transformed by the times. We came to explore what made each of them make these choices. I thought 10 or 12 episodes would not be enough to tell this story calmly and thoroughly. Our drama has 16 episodes, and even that is not enough." He added, "The various historical-verification issues were also a significant burden. Because there are no surviving places or buildings, the art direction was challenging as well. We made a great deal of effort to ensure that the result did not significantly diverge from what people remember. I think that effort was rewarding in its own way."

He also opened up about the challenges of production after the drama was urgently added to the schedule as tvN's 20th-anniversary special project. Director Yu In-sik said, "There was no change to our schedule because of another drama. We had originally aimed to finish filming around the Chuseok holiday. Broadcasting this year had also been part of the plan. Of course, it was not an easy production. The schedule had been largely decided, and we are working quickly on post-production."

'100 Days of Lies' stars Kim You Jung, Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Seon-kyu. Ryu Bo-ri, who wrote 'Do You Like Brahms?' and 'Trolley,' penned the screenplay, while Yu In-sik, who directed 'Dr. Romantic' and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' is at the helm. The drama premieres on October 10 at 9:10 p.m.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.