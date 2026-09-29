"100 Days of Lies" Kim You Jung: "It Was an Honor Just to Be Part of the Project"

A production presentation for tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama "100 Days of Lies" was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the afternoon of the 29th. Kim You Jung poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-geun /2026.9.29/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim You Jung said, "It was an honor just to be part of this project."

A press screening and production presentation for tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama "100 Days of Lies" (written by Ryu Bo-ri and directed by Yu In-sik and Kim Yun-jin) were held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 29th. The event was attended by Kim You Jung, who plays Lee Ga-kyung, a pickpocket who becomes a spy; Park Jin-young, who plays Kim Tae-woong, the adopted son of Inspector-General Sato Hideo and a new elite interpreter for the Government-General of Korea; Hyun-Ju Kim, who plays Yoo So-ran, a sniper for the anti-Japanese group Gukgukdan; Lee Moo-saeng, who plays Yoo Philip, a member of Gukgukdan and a correspondent for an American news outlet; Jin Seon-kyu, who plays Sato Shinichi, the Government-General's director-general of political affairs; and director Yu In-sik.

Speaking about her return to television a year after the TVING original series "Dear X," Kim You Jung said, "The reason I chose to make my comeback with this project was the writer and director. When I read the script, I felt that simply taking part in it would be an honor as an actor. What drew me in most was the character I play. She is in her early 20s, and I was curious about and wanted to experience the growth of a young, delicate person who was still trying to find her dreams as she navigated life at that time."

"100 Days of Lies" is a spy romance about a 100-day period in which Gyeongseong's top pickpocket, who has become a spy, and an elite interpreter for the Government-General of Korea encounter each other at the heart of enemy territory. The series stars Kim You Jung, Park Jin-young, Hyun-Ju Kim, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Seon-kyu. Ryu Bo-ri, who wrote "Do You Like Brahms?" and "Trolley," wrote the screenplay, while Yu In-sik, who directed "Dr. Romantic" and "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," is in charge of directing. The series premieres on October 10 at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.