'100 Days of Lies' Kim You Jung: "I felt heavy-hearted thinking about the independence fighters who were sacrificed"

A production presentation for tvN's weekend drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul on the afternoon of the 29th. Kim You Jung poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-geun /2026.9.29/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim You Jung said, "I felt heavy-hearted thinking about the independence fighters who were sacrificed as I took on this project."

A media preview and production presentation for tvN's new weekend drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 29th. The event was attended by Kim You Jung, who plays Lee Ga-kyung, Gyeongseong's top pickpocket who becomes a secret agent; Park Jin-young, who plays Kim Tae-woong, also known as Sato Hideo, the director-general's adopted son and a newly appointed elite interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen; Hyun-Ju Kim, who plays Yoo So-ran, a sniper for the anti-Japanese organization Gukukdan; Lee Moo-saeng, who plays Yoo Philip, a Gukukdan member and correspondent for an American media outlet; Jin Seon-kyu, who plays Sato Shin-ichi, the director-general of political affairs at the Government-General of Chōsen; and director Yu In-sik.

Regarding the moment of silence held for the independence fighters who were sacrificed before the script reading, she said, "Of course, I approached the project with a heavy heart. Having a moment of silence and paying tribute at the script reading helped me stay focused on set. It also ensured that I would not forget my gratitude until the very end."

'100 Days of Lies' is a drama about a 100-day espionage romance between Gyeongseong's top pickpocket, who becomes a secret agent, and an elite interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen as they encounter each other in the heart of enemy territory. The series stars Kim You Jung, Park Jin-young, Hyun-Ju Kim, Lee Moo-saeng, and Jin Seon-kyu. Ryu Bo-ri, who wrote 'Do You Like Brahms?' and 'Trolley,' penned the screenplay, while Yu In-sik, who directed 'Dr. Romantic' and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' is directing the series. It premieres on October 10 at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.