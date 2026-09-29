'100 Days of Lies' Director: "Setting It During the Japanese Colonial Period Made Historical Accuracy a Major Burden"

On the afternoon of Sept. 29, a production presentation for tvN's Saturday–Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Director Yu In-sik was answering questions. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.9.29/

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Director Yu In-sik said, "Historical accuracy was a major burden."

On the afternoon of Sept. 29, a press screening and production presentation for tvN's new Saturday–Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The screenplay was written by Ryu Bo-ri, and the series was directed by Yu In-sik and Kim Yoon-jin. Attendees included Kim You Jung, who plays Lee Ga-kyeong, Gyeongseong's top pickpocket turned spy; Park Jinyoung, who plays Kim Tae-woong, the adopted son of the Director-General for Political Affairs, Sato Hideo, and a newly appointed elite interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen; Hyun-Ju Kim, who plays Yoo So-ran, a sniper for the anti-Japanese organization Gukukdan; Lee Moo-saeng, who plays Yoo Philip, a Gukukdan member and correspondent for an American news organization; Jin Seon-kyu, who plays Sato Shin-ichi, the Director-General for Political Affairs at the Government-General of Chōsen; and director Yu In-sik.

Director Yu In-sik introduced the series, saying, "It is a spy romance drama set in Gyeongseong during the Japanese colonial period. It features suspenseful espionage, a deeply moving romance, and a passionate story about the independence fighters. We all made it with great dedication."

On historical accuracy, he said, "I felt it when writer Ryu Bo-ri and I first joined forces on this story. I realized that every character in the story is transformed by the times. I found myself asking, 'What led them to make these choices?' I thought that portraying this story in a calm, measured way would require more than 10 or 12 episodes. Our drama has 16 episodes, and even that is not enough." He added, "The various historical research and authenticity issues were also a major burden. Because no original sites or buildings remain, it was a challenge from a production-design standpoint as well. We made a great effort to ensure that the work did not stray too far from the historical memory that remains. I think it was rewarding in its own way."

'100 Days of Lies' follows a 100-day spy romance between Gyeongseong's top pickpocket, who becomes a spy, and an elite interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen as they encounter each other at the heart of enemy territory. The series stars Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, Hyun-Ju Kim, Lee Moo-saeng, and Jin Seon-kyu. Ryu Bo-ri, who wrote 'Do You Like Brahms?' and 'Trolley,' penned the screenplay, while Yu In-sik, who directed 'Dr. Romantic' and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' directed the series. It will premiere on Oct. 10 at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.