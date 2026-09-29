"100 Days of Lies" Jin Seon-kyu: "I aim to play an all-time great villain who will erase Wi Sung-lac from 'The Outlaws'"

A production presentation for tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the afternoon of Sept. 29. Jin Seon-kyu answered questions. Jeong Jae-geun, reporter /2026.9.29/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jin Seon-kyu said, "I am looking forward to a new signature role that will make audiences forget Wi Sung-lac from 'The Outlaws'."

A media screening and production presentation for tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' (written by Ryu Bo-ri and directed by Yu In-sik and Yunjin Kim) was held at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of Sept. 29. The event was attended by Kim You Jung, who plays Lee Ga-gyeong, Gyeongseong's top pickpocket who becomes a spy; Park Jin-young, who plays Sato Hideo, the political superintendent's adopted son, as well as Kim Tae-woong, the newly appointed elite interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen; Hyun-Ju Kim, who plays Yu So-ran, a sniper for the anti-Japanese organization Gukukdan; Lee Moo-saeng, who plays Yu Philip, a Gukukdan member and correspondent for a U.S. media outlet; Jin Seon-kyu, who plays Sato Shinichi, the political superintendent at the Government-General of Chōsen; and director Yu In-sik.

Jin Seon-kyu said with a laugh, "There was only one goal for this project. I wanted to try to erase Wi Sung-lac from 'The Outlaws'. Because I filmed it with that in mind, I prepared and worked even harder." In response, director Yu In-sik confidently said, "You will be surprised when you watch the drama."

'100 Days of Lies' is a drama about a 100-day spy romance that unfolds when Gyeongseong's top pickpocket, who has become a spy, encounters an elite interpreter from the Government-General of Chōsen at the heart of enemy territory. Kim You Jung, Park Jin-young, Hyun-Ju Kim, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Seon-kyu star in the series. Ryu Bo-ri, who wrote 'Do You Like Brahms?' and 'Trolley', wrote the screenplay, while Yu In-sik, who directed 'Dr. Romantic' and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', is directing. The series premieres on Oct. 10 at 9:10 p.m.

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.