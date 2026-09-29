'100 Days of Lies' Director: "Was It Urgently Slotted In After 'Signal 2' Failed to Secure a Broadcast Slot? It Was a Project That Proceeded Regardless"

A production presentation for tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the afternoon of the 29th. Director Yu In-sik answers questions. Jung Jae-geun, reporter, /2026.9.29/

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Director Yu In-sik said, "'Signal 2' was a project that proceeded regardless of its failure to secure a broadcast slot."

A media preview and production presentation for tvN's upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' (written by Ryu Bo-ri and directed by Yu In-sik and Kim Yun-jin) were held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 29th. The event was attended by Kim You Jung, who plays Lee Ga-kyung, Gyeongseong's top pickpocket who becomes a spy; Park Jin-young, who plays Kim Tae-woong, the adopted son of Director-General of Political Affairs Sato Hideo and a newly appointed elite interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen; Hyun-Ju Kim, who plays Yoo So-ran, a sniper for Gukukdan, an anti-Japanese organization; Lee Moo-saeng, who plays Yoo Philip, a member of Gukukdan and a correspondent for an American media outlet; Jin Seon-kyu, who plays Sato Shin'ichi, Director-General of Political Affairs at the Government-General of Chōsen; and director Yu In-sik.

Regarding the challenges involved in the drama's urgent scheduling as a special project marking tvN's 20th anniversary, director Yu In-sik stated, "There were no changes to our drama's schedule because of another drama. Our original goal was to finish filming around Chuseok. We had also planned for it to air this year. Of course, it wasn't an easy production. The schedule had been largely set, and we're working busily on post-production."

'100 Days of Lies' is an espionage romance unfolding over 100 days, as Gyeongseong's top pickpocket, who becomes a spy, and an elite interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen encounter each other in the heart of enemy territory. The drama stars Kim You Jung, Park Jin-young, Hyun-Ju Kim, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Seon-kyu. Ryu Bo-ri, who wrote 'Do You Like Brahms?' and 'Trolley,' penned the screenplay, while Yu In-sik, who directed 'Dr. Romantic' and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' is at the helm. It premieres on October 10 at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.