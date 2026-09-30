'First-Prize Lottery Winner' Lee Joon-hyuk Becomes K-Office Workers' 'After-Work Companion' as Ratings Top 6%

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Joon-hyuk has become K-office workers' 'after-work companion,' sending the show's ratings to a new high.

Lee Joon-hyuk of the TVING original The Ordinary Jackpot (directed and written by Yun Young-bin) has firmly established himself as viewers' 'after-work companion' by richly portraying Gong Eun-tae's journey from an entry-level employee to Team Leader Gong.

Gong Eun-tae is a seemingly perfect team leader, but he was not always in that position. From Gong Eun-tae's days as an employee to his current role as a leader, Lee Joon-hyuk has vividly and three-dimensionally portrayed the character's growth. His gaze, his understated yet bold delivery, and his precise actions reveal even the character's innermost thoughts. As viewers follow the protagonist's perspective, the supporting characters gradually begin to shine as well. The protagonist's central role in driving the story, along with the workplace incidents around him, offers viewers the pure enjoyment of watching a drama.

Gong Eun-tae's days as an employee were depicted through the opening and epilogue of Episode 5. Beyond his professional side, he was shown as a colleague and friend who had shared an important period of life with others—seeing off his boss after company dinners and chatting while checking their lottery tickets together. The precious past in which Deputy General Manager Jang was a team leader, former Team Leader Jeong (Oh Dae-hwan) was an assistant manager, and Gong Eun-tae was an employee, forming 'one team,' added depth and sincerity to the character he is today. Gong Eun-tae's gaze toward junior employee Park Gi-tae (Hong Jin-gi) during an overseas business trip also deepened the drama's narrative. As he watched his inexperienced junior, Gong recalled his own past and Team Leader Jeong, the mentor who had guided him. When Gi-tae thanked him, Gong muttered, "Wow, he really talks just like I do." It was a moment when memories of the past intersected with his present position. Viewers could fully feel both his growth into a team leader and his affection for the mentor who helped him mature.

Lee Joon-hyuk's nuanced emotional performance stood out at the negotiating table with Jeong Seon-hyeok. As his feelings as a junior toward his former mentor collided with his sense of responsibility as someone from Hongseong, he conveyed the weight of his choice through brief silences and a subdued expression. To Gong Eun-tae, Jeong Seon-hyeok was someone he wanted to save rather than bring down. By redirecting the Mantova deal to Hongseong, he protected the company's performance while also giving Jeong Seon-hyeok room to breathe. Lee Joon-hyuk's restrained acting persuasively expressed Gong Eun-tae's complicated inner life and left a lasting impression.

Episode 6 fully revealed Gong Eun-tae's qualities as a steady, dependable team leader. Amid a crisis caused by a major order error, he quickly assessed and contained the situation alongside his team members. He also turned the crisis into an opportunity by using the brand model issue to his advantage, achieving a 1,420% increase in sales. His dialogue, grounded in understanding and consideration, and his reassuring gaze at crucial moments earned viewers' deep trust and affection for Team Leader Gong, who firmly guided his team through the crisis.

In this way, Lee Joon-hyuk has carefully built up Gong Eun-tae's journey from a fresh-faced employee following in his senior's footsteps to a leader who solves problems alongside his team. He drew viewers into Gong Eun-tae's life by varying his emotions to suit each situation: with a gentle gaze when facing the past, steady composure in a crisis, and a resolute look when decisions had to be made. His problem-solving skills and leadership prove that his success is the result of years of effort and sincerity, rather than the 1.3 billion won jackpot. As Gong Eun-tae resolves one incident after another, the drama maximizes its entertainment value and immersion, making him viewers' 'friend on the way home' every week.

On TVING, where the series is being released ahead of its broadcast, it ranked No. 1 in weekend contribution to subscriptions for two consecutive weeks and No. 2 overall in weekly contribution to subscriptions for three consecutive weeks. Episode 6, which aired on tvN, posted an average rating of 5.0% and a peak of 6.0% among households nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea. In the Seoul metropolitan area, it recorded its highest-ever ratings, with an average of 5.0% and a peak of 5.8%, ranking No. 1 in its time slot among all channels, including cable and comprehensive programming channels. Among viewers aged 20 to 49, it also ranked No. 1 across all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters, both nationwide and in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.