'47-Year-Old Mother-to-Be' Han Da-gam Shares Her Feelings 20 Days Before Giving Birth: "I Hope Chaltteogi Is Born Healthy" ('The Return of Superman')

Photo courtesy of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Han Da-gam will share her thoughts 20 days before giving birth on The Return of Superman.

The 637th episode of KBS2's The Return of Superman, airing on the 30th, is titled "Lean on Me When You're Tired and Struggling!" and will feature Chaltteogi's mother, Han Da-gam, on a trip during the final stage of her pregnancy.

Ahead of her delivery, Han Da-gam revisits the temple she had previously visited while praying to become pregnant, this time praying for a safe delivery. Visiting the temple with Chaltteogi, whom she had wished for so deeply, Han Da-gam throws a coin with an earnest wish, saying, "Be born healthy." She successfully lands the coin in a target at the center of the pond, then embraces a Chaltteogi doll and performs a celebratory gesture, bringing laughter.

As the delivery date draws closer, however, her worries grow alongside her excitement. Han Da-gam candidly shares her feelings ahead of childbirth, saying, "A month ago, I began to realize that Chaltteogi was coming to me," and admitting, "I'm a little scared." She conveys the heartfelt concerns of an expectant mother: "I'm worried about whether I can do this well and whether Chaltteogi will be born healthy."

Han Da-gam's mother, who was watching her, said, "There are many things to worry about as much as there is to be excited about," revealing her hope for a healthy meeting between her daughter and Chaltteogi. She reportedly even offered three devoted bows, earnestly praying for her daughter to have a safe delivery as she prepares to give birth to her first child at 47. The ritual brought tears to Han Da-gam's eyes. The heartfelt feelings of Han Da-gam, the oldest expectant celebrity mother at 47, as she awaits Chaltteogi can be seen on today's episode of The Return of Superman.

Meanwhile, KBS2's The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.