"The Ballad of Us 2" Moon Geun-young: "Thankful that so many people congratulated me on my marriage... Jeong Pyeong's support? Not really"

A press conference for SBS music audition variety show "The Ballad of Us 2" was held at SBS's Mokdong building in Seoul on the 30th. Moon Geun-young poses. Mokdong—Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.09.30/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Moon Geun-young shared her thoughts on marriage.

At the press conference for SBS's "The Ballad of Us 2" held at its Mokdong building in Seoul on the 30th, Moon Geun-young said, "I am grateful that so many people congratulated me on my marriage," adding, "My husband did not particularly encourage me."

"The Ballad of Us" returns with a new season after ranking No. 1 in the 20–49 ratings across all episodes, surpassing 100 million cumulative online views, and winning the Best Program award at the 39th Korea Broadcasting Awards.

"The Ballad of Us 2" will revisit more than 40 years of ballad history, from 1985 to 2025, through a broad and fresh approach to song selection, aiming to deeply move listeners. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the emotionally rich ballad playlist that "The Ballad of Us 2" will present, as well as the life ballads of their time performed by contestants with an average age of 17.9.

Existing MC Jun Hyun-moo will continue to serve on the Top 100 Ears panel alongside Jung Jae-hyung, Cha Tae-hyun, Park Kyung-lim, and Jung Seung Hwan. Actress Moon Geun-young, broadcaster Joo Woo-jae, and singer Roy Kim have also joined the panel, raising expectations.

Producer Ahn praised Moon Geun-young, saying of the three new members, "This was the part we thought about the most, and they are people we invited after careful consideration. I knew that Moon Geun-young was very knowledgeable about music, but I was curious about her. I had seen her communicate with fans through her jukebox since the Cyworld days. In the meantime, she battled an illness and worked on various projects, building a life and identity as Moon Geun-young that went beyond simply being a top star. I thought she would be able to interpret the performances in her own way when the young contestants took the stage. I reached out to her with some difficulty, but she accepted so readily, and I was very grateful."

Moon Geun-young, who announced her marriage in June to actor Jeong Pyeong, who is seven years older than her, has drawn attention by choosing "The Ballad of Us" for her return to variety shows after seven years. She shared her thoughts on marriage, saying, "First of all, we simply held the ceremony quietly, but so many people congratulated and supported us. I realized that I am loved by many people. I felt so grateful to realize that I am someone who is precious to so many people. It also made me think that I should live well."

Moon Geun-young trailed off after saying, "My husband's support was not particularly..." She then laughed and added, "He told me, \"Just go and do what you usually do.\""

She continued, "The biggest reason I decided to do this was that I really enjoyed Season 1. I often thought that I wanted to sit down and listen to it. Then the offer came, so I said I would do it without hesitation."

SBS's mega-scale audition project "The Ballad of Us 2" will premiere on Monday, October 5, at 10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.