'The Ballad of Us 2' Joo Woo-jae: "Calling myself 'Joo Jin-mo,' the Im Jin-mo of the modeling world, was actually a stretch... If ratings rise, will it be thanks to the new additions?"

A production presentation for SBS's music audition variety show 'The Ballad of Us 2' was held at the SBS headquarters in Mokdong, Seoul, on September 30. Joo Woo-jae poses. Mokdong = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.09.30/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Joo Woo-jae clarified his claim that he was 'Joo Jin-mo.'

At the production presentation for SBS's 'The Ballad of Us 2' held at the SBS headquarters in Mokdong, Seoul, on September 30, Joo Woo-jae said, "Calling myself Joo Jin-mo, the Im Jin-mo of the modeling world, was a stretch. If ratings rise, will it be thanks to us, the new additions?"

'The Ballad of Us' returned with a new season after ranking No. 1 in 20–49 viewership ratings across all episodes, surpassing 100 million cumulative online views, and winning the Best Program award at the 39th Korean Broadcasting Awards.

'The Ballad of Us 2' is set to deeply move listeners by shedding new light on the concept of broad and fresh song selections while exploring the more than 40-year history of ballads from 1985 to 2025. Viewers are looking forward to the emotionally rich ballad playlist the show will present, as performers with an average age of 17.9 sing the life ballads of our youth from that era.

Jun Hyun-moo, the existing MC, will continue serving on the Top 100 Ears panel alongside Jung Jae-hyung, Cha Tae-hyun, Park Kyung-lim, and Jung Seung Hwan. Actors Moon Geun-young, broadcaster Joo Woo-jae, and singer Roy Kim have also joined the panel, raising expectations.

Joo Woo-jae, who proudly called himself 'Joo Jin-mo,' saying he was Im Jin-mo of the modeling world, said, "You end up taking things too far within the latitude allowed in entertainment broadcasting. I think I said that to add an element of variety. I listened to the radio a lot from a young age, especially late-night radio, so I know quite a lot about musical stories and content."

He continued, "When I was working as a model, I often heard people call me 'Joo Jin-mo.' I was actually a little embarrassed to be cast. I think it came out as a defense mechanism to overcome that in my own way. It was an unfounded claim. I think it was an overreach for me to dare mention Mr. Im Jin-mo."

In Season 1, the Top 12—including winner Lee Ye Ji, Lee Ji-hoon, Chun Beom-seok, Choi Eun-bin, Hong Seung-min, Song Ji-woo, Kim Yuni, Min Su-hyun, Lee Jun-seok, Jisung Lim, Jung Ji-woong, and Jeremi—were all widely loved. They became a major sensation, with tickets for their nationwide concert tour selling out one after another.

Cha Tae-hyun and Jung Jae-hyung each described themselves as established veterans. Jung Jae-hyung said, "I think the difference from Season 1 is the perspective. Rather than simply wanting to select people who are traditionally good singers, I think we feel a desire to cheer for them in a way that differs from other audition programs. The pressure over ratings probably comes from the three new additions."

Joo Woo-jae responded, "If ratings rise, does that mean it will be thanks to us?" Cha Tae-hyun readily replied, "Yes!" leaving Joo Woo-jae flustered.

SBS's large-scale audition project 'The Ballad of Us 2' will premiere on Monday, October 5, at 10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.