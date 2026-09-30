'The Ballad of Us 2' Cha Tae-hyun: "I met my current wife at 17.9... Now that it's Season 2, I feel even more like a parent"

A production presentation for Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s music audition variety show The Ballad of Us 2 was held on September 30 at the SBS headquarters in Mok-dong, Seoul. Cha Tae-hyun poses. Mok-dong = Song

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Bit] Cha Tae-hyun highlighted what sets Season 2 apart.

At the production presentation for SBS's The Ballad of Us 2 held in Mok-dong, Seoul, on September 30, Cha Tae-hyun said, "I think the Season 2 casting also went well because we did a good job," adding, "I met my current wife when I was 17.9 years old, and watching Season 2 has made me feel even more like a parent."

The Ballad of Us has returned with a new season after ranking No. 1 in ratings among viewers aged 20–49 across all episodes, surpassing 100 million cumulative online views, and sweeping the Best Program Award at the 39th Korea Broadcasting Awards.

The Ballad of Us 2 will spotlight roughly 40 years of ballad history, from 1985 to 2025, through a broad and fresh selection of songs. Viewers are looking forward to the emotionally rich playlist the show will present, as well as hearing what the ballads of our lives from those days will sound like when performed by singers with an average age of 17.9.

Returning MC Jun Hyun-moo, along with Jung Jae-hyung, Cha Tae-hyun, Park Kyung-lim and Jung Seung Hwan, will continue serving as representatives of the Top 100 Ears. Actor Moon Geun-young, broadcaster Joo Woo-jae and singer Roy Kim have also joined the group, raising expectations.

Describing himself as a seasoned veteran, Cha Tae-hyun said, "I had a hard time because I met my current wife when I was 17.9. I listened carefully to the stories of the new participants, and I feel proud that their readily accepting the casting offers shows that the veterans of Season 1 worked hard to pave the way. I hope the veterans will be remembered, too."

He added, "Doing Season 2 has made me feel even more like a parent. That's why it was more difficult this time. I think that aspect was a natural upgrade from last year."

Park Kyung-lim said, "Our program marks the beginning for someone. It is the moment when they sing in front of someone for the first time and take their first steps before entering society. I'm happy that I, too, have been given that opportunity."

Known as the “son of SBS,” Jung Seung Hwan said, "I first greeted viewers through an SBS audition 12 years ago, and last year was my first time serving as a judge. I was overwhelmed last year, too, but this year I feel that I have completely adapted. The difference from Season 1 is that, although the contestants are even younger than last year's participants, I was deeply moved by their willingness to approach the ballad genre, which can be difficult for them to encounter. I realized that ballad music transcends generations."

SBS's large-scale audition project The Ballad of Us 2 will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.