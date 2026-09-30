'The Ballad of Us 2' Park Kyung-lim: "We weren't contacted at first about Season 2, so I thought Cha Tae-hyun and I were being left out... There was no reason not to do it"

A press conference for Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s music audition variety show The Ballad of Us 2 was held at the SBS headquarters in Mokdong, Seoul, on Sept. 30. Park Kyung-lim poses. Mokdong = Song Jeong-heon,

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Park Kyung-lim explained why she continued with the show through Season 2.

At a press conference for SBS's The Ballad of Us 2 in Mokdong, Seoul, on Sept. 30, Park Kyung-lim said, "I saw reports that Season 2 was happening, but no one contacted us, so Cha Tae-hyun and I thought we were being left out."

The Ballad of Us ranked No. 1 in 20–49 ratings for all episodes, surpassed 100 million cumulative online views, and returned for a new season after winning the Best Program Award at the 39th Korea Broadcasting Awards.

The Ballad of Us 2 will revisit the roughly 40-year history of ballads from 1985 through 2025 with a broad range of fresh song choices, aiming to deeply move listeners. Viewers are looking forward to the emotionally rich ballad playlist the show will present, as well as what the ballads that defined their lives back then will sound like when performed by participants with an average age of 17.9.

Alongside existing MCs Jun Hyun-moo, Jung Jae-hyung, Cha Tae-hyun, Park Kyung-lim, and Jung Seung Hwan, who will continue serving as Top 100 Ears representatives, actress Moon Geun-young, broadcaster Joo Woo-jae, and singer Roy Kim have also joined the panel, raising expectations.

Park Kyung-lim said, "Our program marks someone's beginning. It is the moment when they sing in front of someone for the first time and take their first steps before entering society. I am happy that I have been given that opportunity, too."

She added, "I found out through an article that we were going to do Season 2. Jung Jae-hyung has deep musical insight, so I assumed he would naturally return. I called Tae-hyun, who is most like me, and he said he hadn't been contacted either. So we thought we were being left out. Then we got a call, and there was no reason not to do it."

Cha Tae-hyun said, "It sounds like they had a lot of concerns about the two of us," but then added, "Whatever," drawing laughter. Joo Woo-jae pointed out, "You're saying 'Whatever' at a press conference?"

SBS's large-scale audition project The Ballad of Us 2 will premiere at 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

///

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.