"Younger in age, but greater in skill"—The Ballad of Us 2 stages a rebellion with an average age of 17.9 (Complete)

A production presentation for Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s music audition variety show The Ballad of Us 2 was held at SBS's Mokdong headquarters in Seoul on September 30. The cast poses for photos. Mokdong—Song

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Bit] The contestants, whose average age is 17.9, will sing across four decades. The Ballad of Us returns with younger voices and deeper emotion, rekindling the power of timeless classics that transcend generations.

A production presentation for SBS's The Ballad of Us 2 was held at SBS's Mokdong headquarters in Seoul on September 30. Producer Ahn Jeong-hyun, Jung Jae-hyung, Cha Tae-hyun, Park Kyung-lim, Moon Geun-young, Joo Woo-jae, Roy Kim and Jung Seung Hwan attended the event.

Last year's The Ballad of Us ranked No. 1 in the 20–49 ratings across all episodes, surpassed 100 million cumulative online views and even won the Best Program award at the 39th Korea Broadcasting Awards. It achieved both strong ratings and widespread buzz before returning for a new season.

The Ballad of Us 2 will move listeners with a broad and fresh song selection spanning more than four decades of ballad history, from 1985 to 2025. Viewers are eager to hear how the 17.9-year-old contestants will reinterpret the ballads that defined their lives, as the show prepares an emotionally rich playlist.

Producer Ahn Jeong-hyun said, "I came from a preview screening of the first episode that lasted until early morning yesterday, too. I was so happy. I felt that we could convey all the emotion experienced by everyone at the site, including me. This year, the show moved to 10 p.m. on Monday, an hour later than before. So I wondered whether we should shorten the runtime, but the company watched it as well and told us to expand the schedule. It runs for two hours and 40 minutes. It looks like it will be a long Monday night. We will prepare it so viewers can fully immerse themselves in the mood of ballads on an autumn night."

A production presentation for SBS's music audition variety show The Ballad of Us 2 was held at SBS's Mokdong headquarters in Seoul on September 30. Moon Geun-young poses for photos. Mokdong—Song Jeong-heon, Reporter

Alongside existing MC Jun Hyun-moo, Jung Jae-hyung, Cha Tae-hyun, Park Kyung-lim and Jung Seung Hwan will continue to serve on the Top 100 Ears panel. Actress Moon Geun-young, broadcaster Joo Woo-jae and singer Roy Kim have also joined the panel, raising expectations.

Moon Geun-young, who announced in June that she had married Jung Pyeong, an actor seven years older than her, drew attention by choosing The Ballad of Us 2 for her first variety show appearance in seven years. She shared her thoughts on marriage, saying, "First of all, we simply held a quiet wedding, but many people congratulated and supported us. I realized that I am deeply loved. I was so grateful to feel that I was someone precious to many people. It also made me think that I should live well."

Moon Geun-young began to trail off, saying, "As for my husband's support, not really..." She then laughed and added, "He told me, 'Just do what you always do and come back.'"

She continued, "The biggest reason I decided to do this was that I really enjoyed season 1. I often thought that I wanted to sit down and listen to it. Then the offer came, so I said yes without hesitation."

She added, "I thought about myself at every moment. I wondered what I had felt when I was active at that age. I could relate to them, and I wanted to give them more strength. I listened to the songs with that in mind. There are also parts I am still thinking about. I want to help them with all my heart and sincerity, but I still have a long way to go, so I felt that becoming too involved would not be the best way for a good senior to act. I am cheering them on and watching over them with warmth."

A production presentation for SBS's music audition variety show The Ballad of Us 2 was held at SBS's Mokdong headquarters in Seoul on September 30. Joo Woo-jae poses for photos. Mokdong—Song Jeong-heon, Reporter

Joo Woo-jae, who proudly called himself "Joo Jin-mo," describing himself as "the Im Jin-mo of the modeling world," explained, "Within the bounds of what television allows, I end up making some outrageous remarks. I think I said those things to add an entertainment element. I listened to a lot of radio from a young age. Since I mainly listened to late-night radio, I know quite a lot about the stories and content behind music. During my modeling days, I was often called 'Joo Jin-mo.' I was honestly a little embarrassed that I had been cast. I think it came out as a defense mechanism to overcome that in my own way. It is an unfounded claim. I wondered whether it was going too far to dare put Im Jin-mo's name in my mouth."

A production presentation for SBS's music audition variety show The Ballad of Us 2 was held at SBS's Mokdong headquarters in Seoul on September 30. Roy Kim poses for photos. Mokdong—Song Jeong-heon, Reporter /2026.09.30/

Roy Kim said, "Watching them also inspires me, and I am working on music." Discussing how it felt to go from an audition contestant to a judge, he said, "I was very grateful to receive the offer to become a judge, but each time, I felt that I already had enough problems of my own, so I could not find the courage. But The Ballad of Us 2 was something I really wanted to do. Watching the contestants from the first preliminary round through the finals, I felt that they had grown tremendously whenever I did not see them for a month. Rather than judging them, I feel hopeful that the ballad genre is still hot in the Korean music scene."

A production presentation for SBS's music audition variety show The Ballad of Us 2 was held at SBS's Mokdong headquarters in Seoul on September 30. Cha Tae-hyun poses for photos. Mokdong—Song Jeong-heon, Reporter

The success of season 1 also extended to its contestants. From winner Lee Ye Ji to all of the Top 12, they received widespread love and made headlines with a string of sold-out nationwide tour concerts.

Cha Tae-hyun welcomed the new members while referring to himself as one of season 1's "longtime veterans." He said, "I met my current wife when I was 17.9, so I had a difficult time. I listened carefully to what the new members had to say, and I am proud that their willingness to join the show may be thanks to the hard work of the veterans from season 1, who paved the way. I hope people will remember the veterans, too."

He added confidently, "While working on season 2, I began to feel more like a parent. That made it more difficult this time. I think that is where the show has naturally improved from last year."

A production presentation for SBS's music audition variety show The Ballad of Us 2 was held at SBS's Mokdong headquarters in Seoul on September 30. Park Kyung-lim poses for photos. Mokdong—Song Jeong-heon, Reporter

A production presentation for SBS's music audition variety show The Ballad of Us 2 was held at SBS's Mokdong headquarters in Seoul on September 30. Jung Seung Hwan poses for photos. Mokdong—Song Jeong-heon, Reporter

Park Kyung-lim said, "Our program is someone's beginning. It is the moment when they sing in front of someone for the first time, the moment when they begin before entering society. I am happy that I have been given that opportunity as well."

Jung Seung Hwan, known as "SBS's son," confessed, "I first introduced myself through an SBS audition 12 years ago, and last year I became a judge for the first time. I was overwhelmed last year, too, but I think I have fully adjusted this year. The difference from season 1 is that I was deeply moved to see contestants who are even younger than last year's participants embrace a genre of ballads that can be difficult for their generation to encounter. I felt once again that ballads are music that transcends eras."

A production presentation for SBS's music audition variety show The Ballad of Us 2 was held at SBS's Mokdong headquarters in Seoul on September 30. Jung Jae-hyung poses for photos. Mokdong—Song Jeong-heon, Reporter

Jung Jae-hyung also said, "I think the difference lies in the perspective. Rather than wanting to select people who are traditionally good singers, I find myself wanting to root for them, unlike on other audition programs. The pressure over the ratings may be the new factor," he said, playfully placing that burden on the three newcomers.

Joo Woo-jae asked, "If the ratings go up, will that be thanks to us?" Cha Tae-hyun readily replied, "Yes!" leaving Joo Woo-jae flustered.

A production presentation for Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s music audition variety show The Ballad of Us 2 was held at SBS's Mokdong headquarters in Seoul on September 30. The cast poses for photos. Mokdong—Song

The pre-release and teaser videos posted on major online platforms have also surpassed 10 million cumulative views, drawing intense interest. Following last season's total of more than 100 million views, season 2 has also surpassed 10 million views before its premiere, signaling another ballad craze.

In closing, Producer Ahn Jeong-hyun said, "Many songs that transcend eras will be featured. As we searched for people who could give fresh renditions of classics that have been loved over and over again, young contestants came together. The experience was magical because they were not singing the music in the same way older generations consumed it. Songs that have transcended eras, from the 1980s to the present, will all appear, from Yang Hee-eun to Car, the Garden."

Cha Tae-hyun expressed confidence in the show's entertainment value, saying, "I am confident that the Top 100 Ears members will have more enjoyable chemistry than in season 1. Although it is an audition program, it is no less entertaining than a variety show." Jung Seung Hwan said, "I think the moments when the young contestants sing will deliver a wonderful kind of emotion." Moon Geun-young added, "They are younger in age, but their skills have grown," while Park Kyung-lim emphasized, "Isn't autumn the season for ballads?"

Jung Jae-hyung said, "They are small and precious, just like me." Roy Kim made everyone laugh by saying, "I think many people will cry from the very first episode. Also, my new song will be released the next day, on the 6th. The title is 'Cry Out Loud.'" Joo Woo-jae added, "I was happy to hear that the show would run for two hours and 40 minutes. It made me feel that the long recording sessions had not been in vain. I am certain this will become a precious time. Many people will focus on the number 17.9, but that does not mean the show is shallow. It is deep. I hope you can feel its deep emotion."

SBS's large-scale audition project The Ballad of Us 2 will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.