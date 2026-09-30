'Guillaume's Daughter' Lea, Could She Be Any Lovelier? She Shoots Heart Eyes at a Rhinoceros ('The Return of Superman')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Lea of 'The Return of Superman' shows off her lovable charm at an amusement park.

Episode 637 of KBS2's 'The Return of Superman,' airing on the 30th, is titled 'Lean on Me When You're Tired and Weary!' Lea enjoys a picnic at an amusement park with her father, Guillaume. After seeing Lea shower her male friend Ho Yoon with affection, Guillaume launches a project to reclaim the top spot in her affections. From an amusement park outing to shopping at the souvenir store, he brings out all his secret weapons to win Lea's heart.

Lea's curiosity is especially piqued when she sees unusual animals such as camels and rhinoceroses. Her eyes sparkle as she says, "I've never seen a rhinoceros before," then exclaims, "A rhinoceros's bottom is so big," eliciting laughter. She even fans the overheated rhinoceros with her tiny hands, revealing her tender side. Eventually, she brings smiles with her adorable imagination as she dreams of becoming a "rhinoceros caretaker," saying, "I think we could raise two rhinoceroses at our house in Yangpyeong County."

Meanwhile, a sweet new world unfolds for Lea, who enjoys healthy foods such as carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers. She gets to taste ice cream for the first time. After taking a bite, Lea's eyes widen as she launches into an enthusiastic mukbang, seemingly ready to polish off the entire cup. Lea's lovable image as a "mukbang fairy," who enjoys both healthy food and sweet ice cream, is expected to capture viewers' attention.

Above all, Lea's aegyo goes into overdrive at the souvenir shop. After spotting a stuffed animal she loves, she unleashes her ultimate charm on Guillaume, saying, "Daddy, please~" Disarmed by Lea's powerful aegyo, Guillaume is said to unleash his daughter-adoring instinct, saying, "I want to do everything Lea asks me to do." Will Guillaume win Lea's heart and reclaim the No. 1 spot in her affections? Expectations are high for Lea's amusement park outing, where her lovable charm bursts forth nonstop—from her love of rhinoceroses and ice cream mukbang to her ultimate aegyo.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.