'I'm Solo' 33rd Cohort's Hyunsook Becomes 'Skinny to the Bone' After Saying She'd 'Transform Completely': 'I Fast From 3 p.m.'

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Hyunsook from the 33rd cohort of 'I'm Solo' appeared on a live broadcast with an unrecognizably transformed look, drawing attention. She showed off her latest weight-loss progress, achieved through strict dietary management and exercise, appearing noticeably slimmer than she did during filming.

On the 1st, Chonjang Entertainment TV's YouTube channel hosted a live broadcast commemorating the end of the season, featuring the cast of the lifelong-single special from the 33rd cohort of SBS Plus and ENA's 'I'm Solo.'

Soon-ja, Young-ho, Young-cheol, Jung-sook, Hyunsook, Gwang-su, Young-suk, Young-sik, Young-ja, and Sang-cheol gathered for the event. Young-soo and Oksun were absent due to personal circumstances.

What drew attention was Hyunsook's transformation. She appeared with a much sharper facial contour and a more delicate physique than she had shown on the program, making her markedly changed overall appearance stand out among the cast. Hyunsook also acknowledged that she had put considerable effort into losing weight.

She said, "I went on an extremely strict diet," adding that she considered her meal plan the most important part of losing weight. When she was managing her diet particularly strictly, she sometimes fasted from 3 p.m. until the following day. She also gave up foods she enjoyed one by one. Although she normally liked bread and desserts, she cut them out when she began dieting and gradually expanded the list of foods she avoided, she explained.

Recently, she also changed the way she exercised. Hyunsook said she had started playing soccer, sharing that she was increasing not only her dietary discipline but also her level of physical activity.

Her energetic attitude continued during the live broadcast. When viewers asked her to dance, she got up without hesitation and performed an impromptu dance with Gwang-su, eliciting laughter.

Hyunsook had already expressed her determination during the program to show how much she had changed after it ended. After she appeared on the live broadcast looking noticeably different, online reactions included, "She really has become extremely thin," "She said she would come back after a complete transformation, and she really did it," and "Her overall vibe is completely different from when she was on the show."

Meanwhile, Hyunsook was also candid about her relationship status that day. She said she was still a lifelong single and had not started a new relationship since appearing on 'I'm Solo.'

Cho Min-jung, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.