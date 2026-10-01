"I'm Solo" Season 33: Young-ho and Soon-ja Split After One Month... Young-cheol and Jung-sook Also Break Up, "No Real-Life Couples Left"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Season 33 of "I'm Solo," a special featuring people who have never dated, ended with two final couples, but not a single real-life couple remains. Neither Young-ho and Soon-ja nor Young-cheol and Jung-sook continued their relationships after the show, leaving the special with everyone single in the end.

The final choices of the Season 33 cast were revealed on SBS Plus and ENA's "I'm Solo," which aired on the 30th.

Young-ho and Soon-ja chose each other, while Young-cheol and Jung-sook also confirmed their feelings, resulting in two final couples.

However, an unexpected update was revealed during a livestream held on the YouTube channel Chonjang Entertainment TV on the 1st, immediately after the broadcast. Soon-ja, Young-ho, Young-cheol, Jung-sook, Hyun-sook, Gwang-su, Young-suk, Young-sik, Young-ja, and Sang-cheol took part in the livestream. Young-soo and Oksun did not appear.

The biggest question was whether the final couples were still together in real life.

Young-cheol and Jung-sook first revealed that they are not currently dating. Young-cheol explained that, having never dated before, he had strongly wanted to pursue the relationship quickly after the final choice. They made plans and even went on dates, but ultimately did not become a couple. They now support each other in their respective lives.

Young-ho and Soon-ja also revealed that they had once become a real-life couple. After filming ended, the two naturally began dating, but they broke up after about a month when they realized they had different personalities. They, too, now remain on supportive terms. Both final couples formed in Season 33 have been confirmed to be no longer together.

The romantic situations of the other cast members were also disclosed. Sang-cheol, Young-ja, Young-suk, Gwang-su, and Hyun-sook said they are still single and have never dated. Young-sik does not currently have an official partner but revealed that he is getting to know someone, drawing attention.

The outcome stood in stark contrast to the preceding special featuring divorcees. In Season 32, four final couples were formed on the show, and several of them went on to date in real life, generating considerable buzz. The previous divorcee special also produced cases of cast members beginning real-life relationships and even remarrying after appearing on the show, earning it a reputation as a "hot spot for real-life couples."

Season 33 brought together contestants with no dating experience. Although they successfully chose final partners, none of the couples ultimately continued into real-life relationships outside the show. In particular, the breakup of Young-ho and Soon-ja, who actually dated for a month, brought an end to the "couple who escaped lifelong singlehood" that viewers had hoped to see. Still, Young-sik's revelation that he is getting to know someone leaves open the possibility of changes after the show.

Cho Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.