'I'm Solo' Season 33's Sang-cheol Loses 14 kg and Becomes 'Half His Former Size'... "I Was Shocked by the Group Photo"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Sang-cheol from Season 33 of "I'm Solo" drew attention after appearing having lost a remarkable 14 kg. He said he was shocked after seeing himself on the show and then rigorously lost weight by combining exercise with a controlled diet.

On the 1st, Chonjang Entertainment TV aired a live broadcast celebrating the conclusion of ENA and SBS Plus's "I'm Solo" Season 33, a special featuring lifelong singles.

Sang-cheol appeared noticeably slimmer than he had been during the show. As the puffiness in his face subsided, his jawline became more defined, and his overall physique also looked slimmer, making the significant change immediately apparent. Asked about his recent activities, Sang-cheol said he had begun dieting in earnest after filming ended.

He explained that he had always exercised but was unable to do so properly for some time because of an injury. After filming ended, he resumed combining exercise with a controlled diet. These days, he said, he focuses on managing his body while repeatedly going between work, home and the gym.

The unexpected trigger for his decision to diet came on the final day of filming for "I'm Solo." Sang-cheol admitted that he was deeply shocked after seeing the group photo taken with the cast at the end of filming. After seeing himself in the picture, he thought, "Was I really that big?" From that moment, he decided he had to lose weight properly. He also honestly said that he had even found his appearance at the time difficult to look at, which led him to begin dieting with intense determination.

As a result, he lost a remarkable 14 kg. He continued managing his weight right up to the live broadcast. Sang-cheol surprised viewers by revealing that he had cut out carbohydrates for the two days before the broadcast to make his face look even slightly slimmer and reduce puffiness.

It also drew attention that he did not simply focus on lowering the number on the scale over a short period, but consistently combined exercise with a controlled diet. Compared with his appearance during filming, his facial lines and overall aura had changed noticeably.

Hyunsuk had also appeared in Season 33 with a dramatically changed look after undergoing a grueling diet. With Sang-cheol now revealing that he had lost 14 kg as well, the post-show updates of the cast members who changed the most became another highlight.

Sang-cheol appeared on the Season 33 lifelong singles special of "I'm Solo" as a postal worker with five years of experience at a post office. On the show, he became known to viewers for his awkward but honest approach to romance. During the live broadcast, he also shared his current status, saying, "I'm still single. I'm clean."

Jo Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.