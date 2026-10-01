"The familiar flavor is the scariest"... Will Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin's 'Take Charge of My Heart' make the clichéd K-rom-com formula work? (Full story)

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Take Charge of My Heart' was held on the morning of Oct. 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Seoul's Mapo District. Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin pose for photos.

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] An addictive K-rom-com is coming to properly recharge those exhausted by love.

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Take Charge of My Heart' (written by Song Yoo-chae and directed by Park Soo-won) was held on the morning of Oct. 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Seoul's Mapo District. The event was attended by Kim Young-kwang, who plays Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation chaebol heir with an artificial heart; Chae Soo-bin, who plays Na Bo-bae, a drama writer with electrical powers; and director Park Soo-won.

'Take Charge of My Heart' is a romantic comedy about a man whose artificial-heart battery has run down and a woman with electrical powers. Based on Hae Beon's web novel of the same name, the series targets viewers worldwide with the familiar formula of a contract romance with a third-generation chaebol heir, while adding fresh fantasy elements involving electrical powers and recharging an artificial-heart battery.

The series has drawn attention for bringing together Kim Young-kwang, who is returning to romantic comedies after a long absence, and Chae Soo-bin, who has emerged as a romance queen. Expectations are also high for the collaboration between Park Soo-won, who has earned praise for his witty direction in 'Work Later, Drink Now 2' and 'Postpartum Care Center,' and newcomer writer Song Yoo-chae.

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Take Charge of My Heart' was held on the morning of Oct. 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Seoul's Mapo District. Kim Young-kwang poses for photos. Photographer Jung

Kim Young-kwang said, "When I first received the script, I felt like I was discovering romance comic books for the first time as a child. I found it intriguing because of the cartoonish premise and situations, thinking, 'What kind of story is this?'" Chae Soo-bin explained why she chose the project, saying, "I had some concerns about the genre, but the director and production team completely convinced me during our meeting. I became convinced that, 'Even though it's a familiar formula, we can make it genuinely delicious.' It felt cute and warm, so I decided to take the role."

Director Park Soo-won explained his reason for taking on the project: "It's a romantic comedy based on the idea of fast charging. It's a very cute and lovely K-rom-com. When I first read the script, I found it interesting that the female lead had electrical powers. Beyond the concept of charging with electricity, doesn't everyone need to recharge? I found myself thinking, 'What if I could recharge someone?' and, 'I want to be recharged too.' That emotional sensibility was very appealing to me."

Addressing concerns about the clichés, he said, "This was something I thought about a lot early on. I didn't want to force it into a different flavor just because it was familiar. In the end, isn't the familiar flavor the scariest? Many people fail at dieting because they crave familiar flavors. I believe the power of something familiar is tremendous. I want viewers to say, 'This place really knows how to do the familiar flavor well.' But the series isn't made up only of familiar elements. The actors and staff also tried to add a subtle difference to that familiar appeal. If it's too different, it is no longer familiar, so we focused on that one small twist."

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Take Charge of My Heart' was held on the morning of Oct. 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Seoul's Mapo District. Chae Soo-bin poses for photos. Photographer Jung

Regarding his preparations for the character, Kim Young-kwang said, "Because he is a third-generation chaebol heir, I paid close attention to his clothes. They were all custom-made." He added, "I tried not to show his pain, and I tried to act more calmly to portray someone like him. Viewers may feel sorry for him. He may look similar to the third-generation chaebol heirs seen in many other rom-coms, but his distinction lies in his sincerity and authenticity. I found it enjoyable to deliver those fluttery lines. We had fun acting in the K-rom-com and enjoyed watching it ourselves. Of course, the cartoonish premise in the early episodes made some scenes feel fluttery and embarrassing, but I was able to get through them because the director said it was okay."

Director Park Soo-won laughed and said, "After working on several genre projects in a row, I think I needed to readjust to the time zone when returning to a rom-com. That's why everyone applauded me during the early days of filming. It was so obvious on set that I was battling myself that they encouraged me by saying, 'You can get through it.'"

Chae Soo-bin added, "She is a character who has had electricity running through her body since she was struck by lightning as a child. Because she cannot come into contact with anyone, she can't write romance stories since she is a lifelong single. She is lonely, but she also has a distinctive brightness, so I worked hard to express that side of her."

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Take Charge of My Heart' was held on the morning of Oct. 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Seoul's Mapo District. Kim Young-kwang, Chae Soo-bin and director Park

Director Park Soo-won, who cast Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin, praised them extensively. He said, "Kim Young-kwang has the physique of someone perfectly suited to rom-coms. He has the charm of a big dog who is prickly with everyone else but treats only his girl well. He himself didn't seem to realize it. In a way, that may be what makes him the complete package. I want to show viewers as soon as possible how cool he is in this project." He continued, "Chae Soo-bin was incredibly cute. The male staff kept saying, 'She's so cute,' in every scene on set. In the rom-com genre, if the female lead gets a reaction of 'She's so cute,' it's essentially game over. In fact, these two also looked like the protagonists of 'Zootopia.' They have the kind of rom-com appearance that makes people feel most at ease when they see them. I think viewers will enjoy that aspect as well."

'Take Charge of My Heart' features Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin and is directed by Park Soo-won, who helmed 'Work Later, Drink Now 2' and 'Postpartum Care Center.' It will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 9.

Reporter Cho Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.