EXO's Suho Says He Believes in Ghosts... Shocking Confession About Experiencing Sleep Paralysis ('Midnight Horror Story Season 6')

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] EXO's Suho is set to appear on 'Midnight Horror Story Season 6.'

Episode 15 of MBC's 'Midnight Horror Story Season 6,' airing on the 5th, will feature Suho, the leader of EXO and an active actor, as a ghost guest.

Suho, an 'all-around entertainer' who has made his mark in singing, acting and variety shows, revealed an unexpected side during the recording, drawing attention. Onstage, he exudes enough charisma to turn even ghosts into EXO-L, the name of EXO's fandom. Yet in front of ghost stories, he became utterly helpless. Viewers are eager to see whether the 'reverse scaredy-cat' Suho can overcome the chilling horrors of 'Midnight Horror Story Season 6' and 'protect' a full-candle result.

Suho confessed that he had given considerable thought to appearing on 'Midnight Horror Story Season 6.' He is usually afraid of ghost stories and firmly believes in the existence of ghosts. When Kim Ah-young asked, "Do you believe in ghosts?" he repeatedly and emphatically replied, "I do. I do. I believe," eliciting laughter.

He reportedly tries not to think about scary stories at all because they make him imagine things in his head. Unfortunately, the place he ended up was Korea's leading horror-story program, 'Midnight Horror Story Season 6.' Unable to avoid the world of ghost stories, Suho reportedly trembled with tension throughout the recording.

There was a good reason Suho was so frightened. He frequently experienced sleep paralysis and had even seen a female ghost wearing a white shroud while paralyzed. Unable to endure the terror of seeing things that were not there whenever he suffered sleep paralysis, Suho reportedly even researched the phenomenon medically.

In the process, he learned that sleep paralysis is a state in which the mind is awake while the body remains asleep. Since then, he has said that he manages his fear by repeating to himself, "I need to think rationally; that will make it a little less frightening." He also unveiled his own 'special secret method' for waking up from sleep paralysis, capturing everyone's attention.

Curiosity is mounting over what Suho's special method, developed after countless episodes of sleep paralysis, might be.

Three chilling ghost stories will also unfold, featuring people who had to confront ghosts either to survive or to save someone. They include 'Protection,' about a taxi driver whose good-luck talisman brought horrifying terror; 'Gyeongsu,' about someone desperately searching for a friend who vanished after spending a nightmare-like night during a summer vacation with friends; and '3865,' about a daughter who hears from her father the shocking prediction that she will die 3865 days later, with the terror growing as that day approaches.

After the season's third full-candle result flared up during the previous episode and heated up the atmosphere, attention is focused on whether another full-candle story will emerge this time as well.

'Midnight Horror Story Season 6' accepts scary and bizarre story submissions from the public via email and its official website. Every selected submission introduced on the show receives a 444,444-won prize for warding off bad luck. The submission that ranks first through the candle voting of Eoduksini, the online viewers, is given a chance to win additional prize money.

MBC's full-fledged horror talk show 'Midnight Horror Story Season 6' airs every Monday at 10:50 p.m.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.