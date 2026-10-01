'Take Charge of My Heart' Chae Soo-bin: "I Chose It Because the Director Was Confident We Could Make a Familiar Premise Delicious"

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Take Charge of My Heart' was held on the morning of October 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Chae Soo-bin is answering questions. Reporter Jung Jae-geun

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Chae Soo-bin said, "I chose it because I thought it was a familiar premise, but that we could make it genuinely enjoyable."

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Take Charge of My Heart' (written by Song Yoo-chae and directed by Park Soo-won) was held on the morning of October 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Kim Young-kwang, who plays Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation chaebol heir with an artificial heart; Chae Soo-bin, who plays Na Bo-bae, a drama writer with electrical powers; and director Park Soo-won.

Kim Young-kwang replied, "When I first received the script, it felt like the first time I picked up a romance comic as a child. I was intrigued by the cartoon-like premise and situations, thinking, 'What kind of story is this?'"

Chae Soo-bin continued, "I had some reservations about the genre, but the director and production team completely convinced me during our meeting. I was certain that, although it was a familiar premise, we could make it genuinely enjoyable. It felt cute and warm, so I decided to take the project."

A series adaptation of Hae Beon's web novel of the same name, 'Take Charge of My Heart' is a tingling, electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial-heart battery has run out and a woman with electrical powers, using recharging as a pretext for romance. Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin star, while Park Soo-won, who directed 'Sulkkeun Dosi Yeojadeul 2' and 'postpartum care center,' is at the helm. The series will be released on Netflix on the 9th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.