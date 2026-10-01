"Take Charge of My Heart" Director: "The 'Charging' Premise Resonated with Modern People Who Need It"

A production press conference for the Netflix series "Take Charge of My Heart" was held on the morning of Oct. 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Seoul's Mapo District. Director Soowon Park answers questions.

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Soowon Park said, "The charging premise that everyone wanted appealed to me."

A production press conference for the Netflix series "Take Charge of My Heart" (written by Song Yu-chae and directed by Soowon Park) was held on the morning of Oct. 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Seoul's Mapo District. The event was attended by Kim Young-kwang, who plays Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation chaebol heir with an artificial heart; Chae Soo-bin, who plays Na Bo-bae, a drama writer with electrical powers; and director Soowon Park.

Soowon Park explained why he took on the project, saying, "It's a romantic comedy built around fast charging. It's a very cute and lovely K-rom-com. When I first read the script, I found it intriguing that the female lead had electrical powers. Beyond the concept of electric charging, doesn't everyone need to recharge? I found myself thinking, 'What if I could recharge someone?' and 'I want to be recharged, too.' That sentiment felt very appealing to me."

"Take Charge of My Heart," based on Haebeon's web novel of the same title, is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial-heart battery has run out and a woman with electrical powers, who use charging as a pretext for romance. Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin star, while Soowon Park, who directed "Work Later, Drink Now 2" and "postpartum care center," serves as director. The series will be released on Netflix on the 9th.

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.