Director of "Take Charge of My Heart": "Kim Young-kwang is optimized for rom-coms... He alone doesn't know about his big-dog charm"

A press conference for the Netflix series "Take Charge of My Heart" was held on the morning of October 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Kim Young-kwang answers questions. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Park Soo-won said, "Kim Young-kwang is optimized for rom-coms. He has a big-dog charm, being prickly toward everyone else but treating only his woman well. He alone didn't seem to know about it."

A press conference for the Netflix series "Take Charge of My Heart" (written by Song Yoo-chae and directed by Park Soo-won) was held on the morning of October 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Kim Young-kwang, who plays Baek Ho-rang, a chaebol heir and third-generation executive with an artificial heart; Chae Soo-bin, who plays Na Bo-bae, a drama writer with electrical powers; and director Park Soo-won.

Director Park Soo-won, who cast Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin, praised them generously. "Kim Young-kwang has the physique perfectly suited to romantic comedies. He has the big-dog charm of being prickly toward other people but treating only his woman well. He himself didn't really seem to know that. In a way, that may be what makes him the complete package. I want to show everyone as soon as possible how cool he is in this project," he said. He added, "Chae Soo-bin was just so cute. At the set, the male staff kept saying, 'She's so cute' in every scene. In the rom-com genre, if the female lead elicits a reaction of 'cute,' you've essentially won."

"Take Charge of My Heart," adapted into a series from Haebeon's web novel of the same name, is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial-heart battery has run out and a woman with electrical powers, with recharging serving as a pretext for their romance. Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin star in the series, which is directed by Park Soo-won, who helmed "Work Later, Drink Now 2" and "postpartum care center." It will be released on Netflix on October 9.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.