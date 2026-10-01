Lee Jae-wook in the Army... Livelihood Horror 'Dead-End Job' Set for Release on October 30

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Ji-young] The Netflix series 'Dead-End Job' (written by Kyung Min-seon and Lee Shin-Ji and directed by Kim Damin) will premiere on October 30.

'Dead-End Job' is expected to deliver a differentiated mystery horror unlike anything seen before, led by the fresh direction of Kim Damin, who wrote the Netflix series 'A Killer Paradox' and drew attention with the film 'Makgeolli Will Tell You.' Han Jun-hee, the overall planner who has built a solid creative world through Netflix series including 'D.P.' and 'Weak Hero,' also led the series' development.

Above all, keen anticipation is building for the diverse character performances that the highly trusted cast—Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-jun—will deliver as they move between reality and mystery fantasy.

The teaser poster and trailer released alongside the announcement hint at the dangers hidden behind an ultra-high-paying part-time job, fueling curiosity. First, Hyeokjun (Lee Jae-wook), sitting in the middle of a trashed room in the teaser poster, immediately catches the eye. Covered in blood and visibly exhausted amid objects strewn in every direction and disordered furnishings, Hyeokjun's appearance suggests that he has encountered a situation far from ordinary. The phrase, "Guaranteed at least 50 times the minimum hourly wage—will you accept this lucrative gig?" further piques curiosity about the bizarre events Hyeokjun will face in exchange for the hourly wage after being drawn into the irresistible offer.

The teaser trailer released at the same time begins with Hyeokjun visiting a temp agency, feeling as though he is grasping at a last lifeline while drowning in debt. At the shabby, eerie agency, he is offered a part-time job paying 50 times the minimum hourly wage. The owner (Lee Hee-jun) tries to persuade Hyeokjun, who hesitates over the tempting yet suspicious offer, saying, "Where else would you find a sweeter gig than this?" However, the job that begins this way becomes a succession of grueling ordeals, unlike its sweet hourly pay.

Strange and frightening incidents await Hyeokjun. He is attacked by an unexpected swarm of moths at a convenience store he visits on a dark night and encounters a suspicious-looking clown. Yet the day rate rises every time he succeeds, drawing him into another dangerous gig. His desperate struggle to survive the nightmarish worksites that threaten his life keeps viewers riveted. What will happen to Hyeokjun after he accepts the high-paying, high-risk, ultra-lucrative gig, whose hourly pay is sweet but whose difficulty is anything but?

'Dead-End Job' follows a young man who finds work through a strange temp agency that only offers lucrative gigs starting at 50 times the minimum hourly wage, then gets sent to nightmarish workplaces in this livelihood horror series. It stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-jun. Kyung Min-seon, writer of 'Urban Myths,' and Lee Shin-Ji, writer of 'Concrete Utopia,' wrote the screenplay, while Kim Damin, director of 'Makgeolli Will Tell You,' directed the series. It will be released on Netflix on October 30.

Cho Ji-young, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.