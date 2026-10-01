'Take Charge of My Heart' Director: "A Cliché Premise? A Familiar Flavor Is the Scariest"

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Take Charge of My Heart' was held on the morning of Oct. 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Kim Young-kwang, Chae Soo-bin and director Park Soo-won

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Park Soo-won said, "A familiar flavor is the scariest."

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Take Charge of My Heart' (written by Song Yoo-chae and directed by Park Soo-won) was held on the morning of Oct. 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Kim Young-kwang, who plays Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation chaebol heir with an artificial heart; Chae Soo-bin, who plays Na Bo-bae, a drama writer with electrical powers; and director Park Soo-won.

Responding to concerns about clichés, Director Park Soo-won said, "This was something I thought about a lot in the early stages. Just because it has a familiar flavor, I didn't want to force myself to turn it into something different. In the end, isn't a familiar flavor the scariest? People often fail at dieting because of familiar flavors. I think the power of a familiar flavor is tremendous. I want audiences to say, 'This place really knows how to deliver a familiar flavor.' That doesn't mean the series offers only a familiar flavor. The actors and staff also tried to add a slightly different charm to it. If it were too different, it wouldn't be a familiar flavor, so we focused on that one small difference," expressing confidence.

Based on Haebeon's web novel of the same title, 'Take Charge of My Heart' is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial-heart battery has run out and a woman with electrical powers, as they use charging as a pretext for romance. Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin star in the series, which is directed by Park Soo-won of 'Work Later, Drink Now 2' and 'postpartum care center.' It will be released on Netflix on the 9th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.