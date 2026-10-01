'Take Charge of My Heart': Kim Young-kwang says, "I was embarrassed by the sappy rom-com lines at first"

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Take Charge of My Heart' was held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on the morning of October 1. Kim Young-kwang poses. Reporter Jung Jae-geun

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Young-kwang said, "I was embarrassed by the sappy rom-com lines."

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Take Charge of My Heart' was held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on the morning of October 1. The event was attended by Kim Young-kwang, who plays Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation chaebol heir with an artificial heart; Chae Soo-bin, who plays Na Bo-bae, a drama writer with electrical powers; and director Park Soo-won.

Kim Young-kwang explained, "The sweet lines grew on me as I kept delivering them. We also have fun performing in and enjoying K-rom-coms. Of course, the cartoonish setup in the early episodes made the lines feel sweet and embarrassing, but I was able to overcome that after the director said it was okay."

Based on a web novel of the same name by writer Haebeon, 'Take Charge of My Heart' is an electrifying romantic comedy about a woman with electrical powers and a man whose artificial-heart battery has run out. They use charging as an excuse to pursue romance. Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin star in the series, which was directed by Park Soo-won, who also helmed 'Work Later, Drink Now 2' and 'Birthcare Center.' It will premiere on Netflix on the 9th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.