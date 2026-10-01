Season 33's Hyun-sook of 'I'm Solo' Apologizes for Controversy Over Looking Down on a Postal Worker's Job: "My Facial Expressions and Tone Don't Change All at Once"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Hyun-sook from Season 33 of 'I'm Solo' directly apologized after the show's finale amid criticism over remarks that appeared to look down on Sang-cheol's job as a postal worker.

On the 1st, Hyun-sook posted a lengthy message on social media reflecting on her experience in the Season 33 lifelong-single special and on her words and actions shown on the program.

Earlier, Hyun-sook said on the show that she considered a person's occupation important when evaluating a potential partner. A scene later aired in which she went on a date with Sang-cheol, a postal worker, and asked whether he had plans to pursue a different career. Some viewers criticized her for appearing to underestimate or disregard Sang-cheol's job. Her earlier remarks describing occupation as an important condition in a romantic relationship further fueled the controversy, which escalated into allegations that she had disparaged his profession.

After the finale, Hyun-sook acknowledged her shortcomings herself. She described the five nights and six days she spent in Solonara as one of the happiest periods of her life, but said the show also gave her an opportunity to look back at the way she expressed her emotions and her overall attitude.

In particular, she admitted that she was not good at managing her emotions and said she would practice cultivating a more generous mindset by reading books and listening to positive messages. She also expressed her intention to make consistent efforts to reduce her negative thinking.

She also apologized to viewers who felt uncomfortable because of her tone of voice and facial expressions. She added that changing all at once would be difficult, but promised to show gradual improvement.

Finally, Hyun-sook expressed her regret over the show's conclusion. Saying that she had grown very close to the Season 33 cast, she thanked her fellow participants and said it was not easy to say goodbye to the program.

However, she did not manage to end her lifelong-single status. During the Season 33 finale live broadcast of 'I'm Solo' held on the 1st, Hyun-sook revealed that she was still single. Nevertheless, she reflected positively on the experience, saying she had gained a great deal from appearing on the show regardless of whether she found a romantic partner.

Her changed appearance also drew attention during the live broadcast. Hyun-sook appeared much thinner than she had during the show, saying that she had followed a strict diet. She also revealed that she had recently taken up soccer.

Hyun-sook, who was born in 1991, works at a public institution related to trade. She attracted attention on the show by expressing her feelings relatively candidly, but her attitude regarding Sang-cheol's occupation became controversial in the process.

Below is the full text of Hyun-sook's Season 33 social media post.

Hello.

I'm Hyun-sook from Season 33, the one who cried, laughed and did everything I wanted in Solonara.

The five nights and six days I spent in Solonara were the happiest week of my life.

My feelings went up and down like I was riding a roller coaster, but I think I truly enjoyed it without any regrets.

I realized once again that I am really not good at managing my emotions.

I know I can't fix everything all at once, but I will practice every day by reading books and listening to good advice, cultivating a more generous heart and letting go of negative thoughts. If my words or actions made you uncomfortable, please forgive me generously and look kindly on me.

(My facial expressions and tone of voice don't change all at once, either.)

Thank you so much to everyone who watched me with interest and supported me.

Now that I have said goodbye to Season 33, I'm in tears. I didn't know saying goodbye could be this difficult.

Wherever I am, I will keep posting updates about my life here, so please continue to show me lots of interest.

I haven't found a partner yet, but this was an experience from which I gained so much.

To my fellow Season 33 cast members: Thank you so much for understanding and embracing my awkward side!! Luuurve you!!!

Jo Min-jeong, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.