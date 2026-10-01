'Yonsei English major' Jun Hyun-moo's first words to English instructor Kim Ji-young: "You have the longest face of any instructor I've seen" ('Teachers 3: The Repeat-Test War')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Jun Hyun-moo, a graduate of Yonsei University's Department of English Language and Literature, delivered an unforgettable(?) assessment of English instructor Kim Ji-young's appearance. His remark focused specifically on the length of her face—not her English skills or teaching ability—and became a source of laughter on set.

Channel A's 'Teachers 3: The Repeat-Test War,' premiering on the 15th, will feature MCs Jun Hyun-moo, Jang Young-ran and Mimiminu, along with Seungje Jeong, Yoo Dae-jong and Kim Ji-young, as they join 100 students retaking the college entrance exam in their admissions challenge.

When asked about her rapport with the MCs, English instructor Kim Ji-young singled out something Jun Hyun-moo had said as her most memorable experience.

Kim Ji-young described Jun Hyun-moo as someone who keeps the overall atmosphere steady, but added an unexpected revelation. She said Jun had looked at her and remarked, "You have the longest face of any instructor I've seen." Kim responded, "I can't forget it," and jokingly thanked him for his "valuable assessment," adding to the laughter.

It adds to the fun that Jun Hyun-moo, a Yonsei University English literature graduate, made the length of Kim Ji-young's face his first striking impression after meeting her. Kim playfully returned Jun's characteristically mischievous banter, foreshadowing the pair's lively bickering chemistry.

Kim Ji-young also compared Jang Young-ran and Mimiminu to musical notes. She described Jun Hyun-moo as 'Do Hyun-moo,' a weighty yet humorous presence who anchors the group; Mimiminu as 'Mi,' who moves energetically alongside the students; and Jang Young-ran as 'Sol Young-ran,' whose bright energy represents the feelings of parents. She explained that although the three MCs each have distinct qualities, they naturally harmonize when together.

The new season has significantly expanded the format beyond the previous one-on-one coaching sessions. It will follow 100 students retaking the college entrance exam as they complete various missions and compete to determine one final winner. The project took four years to develop, and Seungje Jeong said it was a format he had wanted for a long time. Yoo Dae-jong also expressed his determination to focus on changing students who failed to realize their potential because of poor study habits and prejudice. Kim Ji-young said she wanted to help students who had lost confidence despite their efforts to achieve the results they wanted, and explained that this was why she joined the program.

Although the program deals with a fierce admissions battle, it also promises plenty of laughs, including the unexpected 'face-length' battle of wits between Jun Hyun-moo and Kim Ji-young. In particular, viewers are looking forward to seeing what kind of 'English chemistry' the two will show on the program, given the meeting between an MC from Yonsei University's English department and a star English instructor.

Channel A's 'Teachers 3: The Repeat-Test War' follows 100 students retaking the college entrance exam through intense competition, desperate challenges and an unpredictable journey with MCs Jun Hyun-moo, Jang Young-ran and Mimiminu, alongside the 'T-Avengers'—Seungje Jeong, Yoo Dae-jong and Kim Ji-young. It premieres Thursday, October 15, at 10 p.m.

Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.