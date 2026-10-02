“I’m Solo” Season 33’s Young-suk announces plans to make the first move on a male contestant from another season right after the finale: “I’ll try to muster the courage”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-suk from Season 33 of “I’m Solo” confessed that appearing on the show was essentially a challenge to meet “a male contestant from another season.” She also drew attention by revealing that she now has another person of interest and is considering contacting him first.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel “Chonjang Entertainment TV” aired a live finale broadcast featuring the cast of the Season 33 special for people who had never dated on ENA and SBS Plus’ “I’m Solo.”

That day, Young-suk said she was still single and had never been in a relationship, even after the show ended. However, she said her attitude toward dating had clearly changed after visiting Solo Land.

In particular, Young-suk revealed the unexpected reason she applied for “I’m Solo.” She said there was someone among the contestants from an earlier season whom she liked. While wondering how she could meet him, she thought that appearing on the show herself might help their paths cross. Now that Season 33 has completely wrapped up, she said that if she gets a chance to get to know him, she plans to muster the courage to contact him first. She said she does not know how she will reach out, but made clear that she intends to take action rather than wait.

Young-suk was born in 1992 and is reportedly working as the director of a wellness center. In the Season 33 special for people who had never dated, she showed a calm speaking style and a cautious approach as she got to know potential partners. On the show, Young-sik chose her as his final match, but the two did not become a couple in real life. During the live finale, Young-suk again said she was still single and had never been in a relationship, while Young-sik said he was currently getting to know someone else.

Season 33 ended with two couples—Young-ho and Soon-ja, and Young-cheol and Jung-sook—formed on the main broadcast, but both couples announced during the live broadcast that they had broken up. Young-ho and Soon-ja continued dating in real life for about a month after filming, but broke up due to differences in personality. Young-cheol and Jung-sook likewise met several times before deciding to support each other as they went their separate ways.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.