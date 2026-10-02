Ji Sang-ryeol Spotted Arriving at Music Bank for the First Time in 20 Years... Soju Bam Challenge with SHINee's Choi Min-ho ('Mr. House Husband')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Broadcaster Ji Sang-ryeol is making his comeback to the music scene after 20 years as G.C. Hammer. The long-awaited arrival at Music Bank and the live broadcast set will be unveiled.

Episode 476 of KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband Season 2' (hereafter 'Mr. House Husband'), airing on the 3rd, will show Ji Sang-ryeol taking the Music Bank stage for his comeback as rapper G.C. Hammer after 20 years.

On this day, Ji Sang-ryeol heads to Music Bank with Mighty Mouth (Chuflex and Shorry J) and Gyeongree. "I only got a light nap before the live broadcast, but I felt good energy from the fans welcoming me from the moment I arrived," Ji Sang-ryeol says excitedly. He then takes part in a dry rehearsal and surprises everyone by bringing his own props to prevent mistakes. After the rehearsal, Mighty Mouth sends its respect to Ji Sang-ryeol, saying, "Our G.C. Hammer senior changed the atmosphere of music-show rehearsals." Ji Sang-ryeol looks puzzled, and Shorry J begins, "It's usually a solemn atmosphere..." before mentioning Ji Sang-ryeol's unpredictable behavior. Ji Sang-ryeol responds awkwardly, "Oh, really? You weren't allowed to do things like that at all?" Viewers are eager to find out what he did during the rehearsal.

With time remaining before the live broadcast, Mighty Mouth suggests, "Let's practice the choreography for the challenge." Ji Sang-ryeol scolds them, saying, "We should focus on the live broadcast, guys! Did you come here to do challenges?" Shorry J points out how the music-show scene has changed, saying, "Hyung, go outside the waiting room right now. Everyone is doing challenges." Ji Sang-ryeol quickly accepts the new trend and learns the choreography for the challenge. He even visits other singers' waiting rooms to recruit them for the 'Soju Bam Challenge.' In particular, he cautiously sends an S.O.S. to SHINee's Choi Min-ho, who has made a solo comeback. Min-ho coolly agrees, saying, "Once I learn the challenge choreography, I can film it properly, right?" He shows his loyalty in the process.

Expectations are rising over how the 'Soju Bam Challenge' will turn out with 'trending' Choi Min-ho on board. Meanwhile, Ji Sang-ryeol's older brother and sister-in-law make a surprise visit to the waiting room. His sister-in-law, known for her generosity, prepares a lavish spread of food for them and beams when Young Tak happens to visit Ji Sang-ryeol's waiting room. As the atmosphere suddenly turns into a 'Young Tak fan meeting,' Shorry J jokingly complains, "Your reaction seems so different from when you met us earlier," prompting bittersweet laughter. Soon afterward, Ji Sang-ryeol begins the final camera rehearsal. However, he keeps looking nervous before confessing, "I actually have 'singing stage fright.'" He eventually makes a mistake during the rehearsal, prompting Mighty Mouth to call an emergency meeting.

KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband' airs on the 3rd at 10:55 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.