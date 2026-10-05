Choi Kang-hee, who donated 500 million won, is staying at a friend's house: "Room service from her friend's mother, too"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actress Choi Kang-hee recently revealed her modest life after spending four months at a close friend's home, even as her past donation of about 500 million won has once again drawn attention.

The December 3 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s *Omniscient Interfering View* featured the daily life of Choi Kang-hee, who returned to acting after five years.

Choi Kang-hee woke up that morning not at her own home, but at her close friend's house. Since the show had also revealed her living there in May, the hosts were surprised to learn that she was still staying there.

When asked whether she was only staying there temporarily, Choi Kang-hee said she planned to remain there until December. Because she had been living there since spring, books and personal belongings she had brought had naturally begun to fill the house.

Her stay at her friend's house also came with unexpected "room service." A cooler bag was placed outside the entrance, filled with carefully prepared dishes such as boiled pork, green onion kimchi and beef radish soup.

It turned out that her friend's mother, who lives nearby, had been preparing breakfast for Choi Kang-hee. Even when her daughter was away, she looked after Choi Kang-hee with the care she would show her own child, adding warmth to the story.

Choi Kang-hee also expressed satisfaction, saying she was comfortably accepting her friend's mother's kindness. She explained that the woman even asked in advance when she would be going out and prepared a warm meal accordingly.

The revelation of her modest living situation also brought renewed attention to Choi Kang-hee's past charitable work. Her donation of about 500 million won became a subject of public interest only after the fact. At the time, she did not actively disclose specific details of her donations, and her agency likewise did not provide exact amounts or the names of the organizations involved. She has also continued to donate proceeds from her essays, donate bone marrow and support bazaars for single mothers.

Her charitable efforts have continued in recent months as well. In July, she took part in a charity run to provide drinking water to children in Africa.

This lifestyle, far removed from that of a glamorous star, is also characteristic of Choi Kang-hee. In 2021, after temporarily stepping away from acting, she said she had experienced an ordinary life by taking on various jobs, including washing dishes at a barbecue restaurant and working as a domestic helper.

After a lengthy hiatus, she recently returned to the stage as an actress in *CLOSER*, marking her first acting role in five years. The program also showed her repeatedly practicing her lines at her friend's home as she prepared for her comeback.

Choi Kang-hee had previously decided to move out of the home where she lived and said she was considering whether to return to her parents' home or live alone again. Until she settles on a new place, she is effectively staying at her close friend's house. Choi Kang-hee has donated hundreds of millions of won while maintaining an exceptionally modest lifestyle. Her surprising daily routine—preparing for her return to acting after five years while enjoying breakfast prepared by her friend's mother—has once again attracted attention.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.