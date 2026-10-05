Lee Hyori Sighs at Couple with a 100,000-Won Dating Fund: "Each of You Should Worry About Yourselves"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] A couple of young people taking time off from work, who are struggling with realistic employment and financial issues, will appear on Love War.

The 15th episode of the JTBC dating reality show Love War, airing on the 5th, will feature a boyfriend who quit his job after working for six years due to burnout and a girlfriend who has changed jobs several times while searching for the right career. Both are currently taking time off from work, and they confess that they are experiencing conflict over their spending habits and job searches.

The boyfriend, in particular, actively pressures his girlfriend to find a job even though he is also taking time off from work. After asking about her intentions to seek employment during a meal, he keeps pressuring her, offering everything from advice on preparing for certifications to job recommendations.

The girlfriend says that the situation makes her feel as if her heart has dropped and opens up about her anxiety. Eventually, she bursts into tears, saying, "I'm crying because I feel pathetic," evoking sympathy.

Seo Jang-hoon, who was watching the couple, angrily criticizes the boyfriend, saying, "Is it really right for you to say this when you're also taking time off?"

Financial problems further fuel the couple's conflict. When their shared dating fund falls to 100,000 won, the boyfriend begins making serious efforts to cut costs. He strictly controls their spending, going so far as to buy just one drink and share it during dates, turn off the air conditioner when they spend time at home, and tell his girlfriend not to leave all the water running even when taking a cold shower.

The girlfriend expresses her disappointment with the situation. The hosts are particularly shocked to learn that she has declared their relationship over more than 100 times as their conflicts have repeatedly resurfaced.

After watching the couple, Lee Hyori advises them, "Each of you should worry about yourselves," but cannot hide her sympathy, saying, "Your story is so heartbreaking."

Seo Jang-hoon delivers even harsher words. He advises that the two need to put their individual lives in order before pursuing a relationship, saying, "This is crazy love. This isn't the time for the two of you to be dating."

As the difficulties young people face in finding jobs and the growing number of young people taking time off without seeking employment have emerged as social concerns, Love War is expected to resonate with viewers by directly addressing how harsh financial circumstances affect romantic relationships.

Meanwhile, Love War is a dating reality program in which Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon and Heechul watch the stories of couples on the verge of breaking up and consider together whether they should stay together or part ways. The show airs every Monday at 9:50 p.m. on JTBC.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.