"She Said She Didn't Want It, Yet He Forced Her": Wife's Shocking Confession Leads Oh Eun-young to an "Unprecedented Conclusion" ("Marriage Hell")

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell will reveal the story of a wife who says her wishes were not respected during more than 40 years of marriage.

The 186th episode of Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell, set to air on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) on the 5th, will feature a couple who have continued running a gomtang restaurant together for seven years even after divorcing. They are known as the "Still a Couple."

The wife claims that throughout their marriage, her husband made all decisions unilaterally, from marital relations to business matters. The husband, meanwhile, says he cannot understand why she keeps bringing up events from the past.

In particular, the wife confides that, in addition to the physical abuse by her husband, she has endured another wound that has not faded over the years. She says that even after repeatedly telling him she did not want it, he coercively continued their marital relations.

The wife further claims that her husband failed to consider her condition even when her body had not fully recovered after surgery for uterine fibroids, leaving the studio stunned.

The husband acknowledged that he had acted coercively at the time, but said, "If I hadn't been forceful, wouldn't I have had to wait indefinitely?" He added, "It was the desire of a young man."

He further shocked the MCs by saying, "I was young and full of energy, so how was I supposed to deal with it? It's not as if I had anyone other than my wife." A chilly atmosphere fell over the cast as they watched.

The wife says that it was not only their marital relations in which her wishes were ignored.

The gomtang restaurant, once so successful that customers lined up outside, saw its sales plunge after COVID-19. On top of that, a series of ventures pursued by the husband—including adding a second floor, opening a Korean buffet restaurant and running a gomtang packaging plant—failed one after another, leaving the couple with about 650 million won in debt.

The wife claims that her husband never properly consulted her whenever he started a new business. She vents her long-standing frustrations, saying that she was always left to bear the consequences after the ventures failed.

After even the final factory venture failed, the wife demanded a divorce, saying she could no longer endure the situation. The husband accepted, and the two brought their more than 40-year marriage to an end.

Even after divorcing, however, they have continued running the same gomtang restaurant together for seven years. The wife hopes to receive an apology for the wounds of the past and restore their relationship, but the husband rules out reconciliation, saying, "We are like oil and water."

After hearing their story, Dr. Oh Eun-young is set to offer an unusual conclusion, one rarely seen since the program began. Viewers are keen to learn what diagnosis she will give the couple.

Meanwhile, Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell airs every Monday at 9 p.m. on MBC.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.