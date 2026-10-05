Did a City Councilor's Wife from an Impoverished Hillside Neighborhood Steal 100 Million Won from Her Mother-in-Law's Safe? A Twist Emerges After She Is Pressed, "How Could You Be So Ungrateful?" (Detectives: The Trade Secret)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Detectives: The Trade Secret will reveal a shocking case involving a mother who exploited her daughter-in-law's poverty to turn her son into a politician—and 100 million won in cash that suddenly disappeared.

The Case Notebook segment of Channel A's Detectives: The Trade Secret, airing on the 5th, features a mother who asks the detectives to investigate her son's romantic affairs ahead of his nomination for a city council seat.

The client had taken charge of everything from expensive lobbying to managing her son's private life in order to make him a politician. When her womanizing son was on the verge of being nominated as a youth proportional-representation city council candidate, she turned to the detective team to uncover the identity of the woman he was seeing.

The investigation revealed that the son's girlfriend was a teenage breadwinner living in an impoverished hillside neighborhood and supporting her high school senior younger sister on her own. After learning this, the client initially opposed their relationship, saying, "I need to break them up before they get themselves into trouble."

But the situation changed completely soon afterward. Once her son and the woman got married, the client decided to use her daughter-in-law's difficult family background to bolster her son's political image.

The story that he had married a "social worker from an impoverished hillside neighborhood" was used to portray him as "a warm politician who understands the depth and breadth of poverty." He ultimately won a seat on the city council.

The studio also discussed a real case involving a large payment to secure a political nomination. Attorney Nam Sung-tae shocked the cast by recounting a case in which a mother was caught handing over 1.7 billion won in exchange for her child being nominated for the National Assembly.

However, the life of living together under one roof after her son's election to the city council led to another conflict.

One day, 100 million won in cash vanished without a trace from the client's safe. She immediately suspected her daughter-in-law and angrily said, "I think my daughter-in-law is taking money from the safe. She's so ungrateful."

The client had allowed the marriage she initially opposed and had ultimately exploited her daughter-in-law's impoverished upbringing for her son's political success. Now, she was pointing to that same daughter-in-law as the culprit in the 100 million won theft.

But as the detective team tracked down the missing money, secrets that differed from their expectations began to emerge. As the desires and relationships of the people hiding behind the case came to light, Yoo In-na shook her head and exclaimed, "This is the worst, seriously."

Kim Poong was equally horrified, saying, "There is no end to human depravity," further heightening curiosity about who really took the 100 million won.

Choi Eun-kyung will also appear on the show as a guest detective for the day. She drew attention by revealing that she has never had a major marital fight with her husband during their 30-year relationship and 28-year marriage.

Choi Eun-kyung candidly explained, "After living together for 30 years, you stop fighting because it's too much trouble. You just don't have that much energy left for it." She then compared marriage to working life, making the studio erupt in laughter by asking, "You don't grab your department head by the collar just because you don't like him, do you?"

At the same time, she confessed that she sometimes becomes emotional while walking hand in hand with her husband, drawing interest to the reason behind those feelings.

Meanwhile, Detectives: The Trade Secret airs on Channel A at 10 p.m. on the 5th.

Cho Min-jung, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.