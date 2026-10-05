'December Dad' Bae Sung-jae Wants Only Kim Da-young's Genes in Their Baby: "I Hope the Baby Doesn't Look Even 1 Gram Like Me" (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Bae Sung-jae is set to reveal his unusual wish for the child due in December this year.

Problem Child in House, airing on KBS 2TV on the 6th, will feature married couple Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young, who will open up about everything from married life and their child to behind-the-scenes stories of their three-year secret relationship.

On the show, Bae will reveal, "I used to want three daughters." When the MCs ask whom he hopes the child will resemble, he gives an unexpected answer.

Bae sends the studio into fits of laughter by saying, "I hope the baby doesn't look even 1 gram like me."

Kim also confirms her husband's wishes. She adds to the laughter by saying, "My husband wants a child who is a copy of me. He said he hopes none of his genes are passed on."

As the couple, who are expecting their baby this December, discuss their child in detail on television for the first time, the appearance is drawing considerable attention.

The couple's three-year secret romance will also be revealed.

Kim reveals that they sought out private-room restaurants to date for about two years in order to avoid the attention of people around them. Since they could not meet naturally in public, they continued their relationship while carefully avoiding public scrutiny.

The proposal was unusual as well. Bae reveals that he personally bought the proposal ring while traveling in Spain because he worried that rumors of their marriage would spread first if he purchased a ring in Korea.

He also paid customs duties when bringing the ring purchased overseas into Korea. The cast could not hide their surprise at the couple's secret romance, which resembled a James Bond operation, as they took care over everything from buying the ring to choosing their dating spots to keep news of their marriage from becoming public.

Bae and Kim made headlines after announcing their marriage, having kept their three-year relationship secret while their love grew. They later received many congratulations after announcing their pregnancy this year and are set to become parents in December.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's Problem Child in House, featuring Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young, airs at 8:30 p.m. on the 6th.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.