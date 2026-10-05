How Was Song Kang in 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas,' His First Project After Discharge? "I Had Many Concerns..."

Photo: Namoo Actors

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young, reporter] Actor Song Kang shared his thoughts on 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas,' his first project after being discharged from the military.

Song Kang played Kang Pi-o, a genius pianist, in tvN's weekend drama 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' (written by Shin Yi-Won and directed by Park Hyun-suk), which came to an end on the 4th. He won viewers' hearts by moving effortlessly between commanding charisma onstage and a lyrical side in everyday life. In particular, his nuanced portrayal of Pi-o's sensitivity as he pursued perfection, the wounds hidden beneath it, and his shifting emotions depending on his relationships added depth to the character and heightened the drama's immersion. He also convincingly depicted Kang Pi-o's decade-long transformation through his eyes, speech, appearance and costumes, completing his growth from a boy into an adult.

Song Kang, who attracted attention with this new acting transformation, expressed his deep affection for the character through his agency, Namoo Actors: "The time has come to say goodbye to the drama 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' and Pi-o. Every moment I spent with Pi-o, whom I came to know as a friend, was meaningful and unforgettable to me."

He candidly shared his thoughts, saying, "When I first read the script, I had many concerns about whether I could portray Pi-o's wounds and loneliness well. But because I wanted to do it well, I thought deeply about it and gave my all to the role. I hope my concerns and Pi-o's sincerity reached the viewers, even if only to a small degree."

Looking back on the moments when he grew alongside the character, he left a particularly memorable reflection: "Pi-o's loneliness broke my heart at times, but I was also greatly comforted and able to grow thanks to the moments when he opened his heart on the piano."

Finally, Song Kang expressed his gratitude to the drama and Kang Pi-o, saying, "I sincerely thank the director, writer, staff members and fellow actors who worked so hard together, as well as all the viewers who warmly watched over Pi-o's journey."

Meanwhile, Song Kang is currently busy filming Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama 'White Scandal.'

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.